Bitwarden Access Intelligence helps enterprises take action on risky credentials

Bitwarden announced Bitwarden Access Intelligence for Enterprise plans. Access Intelligence provides visibility into weak, reused, or exposed credentials across critical applications, with guided remediation workflows for consistent credential updates at scale.

The capability helps IT and security teams prioritize and address credential risks while enabling employees to take action through simple, in-context update prompts, strengthening overall enterprise security practices.

Credential compromise remains the leading security risk

Credential misuse remains the most common cause of security incidents. Industry research shows a significant share of breaches originate from password reuse, weak credentials, and phishing attempts that mimic trusted services through malicious login prompts.

These risks grow as application ecosystems expand and workforces remain distributed, increasing reliance on individual users to manage access across numerous applications, including unmanaged or shadow IT environments.

Findings from the Bitwarden Business Insights Report show that:

Credential issues historically take an average of 9 days to resolve once identified

60% of organizations previously cite barriers to credential remediation effectiveness

48% of IT leaders report prior difficulty monitoring password health across their organizations

These conditions create operational challenges for IT and security teams and expand the attack surface, increasing the likelihood of credential compromise. Even when risks are identified, the lack of scalable remediation tools makes it difficult to drive timely credential updates across the workforce.

App-centric prioritization and guided workflows drive employee-led risk reduction

Access Intelligence provides application-level visibility into weak, reused, or exposed credentials across the organization, including those tied to business-critical systems. This application-centric approach surfaces specific sensitive systems, enabling IT and security teams to easily prioritize remediation.

Guided workflows prompt employees to update affected credentials directly in the browser extension, automatically routing them to the correct password change form for each at-risk application.

This streamlines the remediation process and increases completion rates, reducing the volume of unresolved credential risks. Email notifications emphasize timely action when needed. Together, these workflows reduce IT workload and limit ticket escalation while reinforcing shared responsibility for secure access practices.

Measuring progress and improving security posture over time

Access Intelligence enables IT and security teams to monitor credential remediation and track improvements company-wide. Administrators can review progress as employees complete guided updates, helping teams measure credential risk reduction and identify areas requiring additional support. This ensures remediation leads to measurable security improvements and consistently supports secure identity access habits.

Availability

Bitwarden Access Intelligence is available for Enterprise plans and is accessible through the Bitwarden web app via the admin console.