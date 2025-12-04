Coro 3.7 rolls out redesigned Actionboard, unified ticketing, and AI insights

Coro announced the latest release of its unified platform. Coro 3.7 introduces user interface enhancements designed to accelerate remediation and streamline security management for SMBs.

Coro has further refined its Actionboard, equipping IT professionals with essential information while minimizing unnecessary distractions.

“Coro 3.7 continues our mission to make robust security accessible to resource-constrained lean IT teams through enhanced usability and accelerated remediation,” said Joe Sykora, CEO of Coro. “Our redesigned Actionboard and Workspace Health Score help IT teams focus on what matters most. For channel partners, we’ve introduced significant global features that save time, ensure policy consistency, and provide improved visibility across all customer workspaces.”

According to Techaisle, constrained budgets, limited staff, and complex multi‑tool environments are why its current guidance for SMBs emphasizes consolidated cybersecurity platforms, ease of deployment, and simplified management as top design requirements.

Key features in Coro 3.7 include: