Coro 3.7 rolls out redesigned Actionboard, unified ticketing, and AI insights
Coro announced the latest release of its unified platform. Coro 3.7 introduces user interface enhancements designed to accelerate remediation and streamline security management for SMBs.
Coro has further refined its Actionboard, equipping IT professionals with essential information while minimizing unnecessary distractions.
“Coro 3.7 continues our mission to make robust security accessible to resource-constrained lean IT teams through enhanced usability and accelerated remediation,” said Joe Sykora, CEO of Coro. “Our redesigned Actionboard and Workspace Health Score help IT teams focus on what matters most. For channel partners, we’ve introduced significant global features that save time, ensure policy consistency, and provide improved visibility across all customer workspaces.”
According to Techaisle, constrained budgets, limited staff, and complex multi‑tool environments are why its current guidance for SMBs emphasizes consolidated cybersecurity platforms, ease of deployment, and simplified management as top design requirements.
Key features in Coro 3.7 include:
- Redesigned Actionboard enables users to prioritize the most relevant action items with four summary widgets for open tickets, resolved tickets, protected users, and protected devices. The new interface includes three logical sections: open tickets, setup required, and all caught up.
- Enhanced ticket management accelerates remediation, including quick fix recommendations, plain language descriptions, and improved navigation via tabs that offer full details, activity logs, and comments.
- Unified ticketing for all data types reduces alert noise by automatically consolidating all sensitive data type detections, including credit card, health, non-public, and personal data, from email, endpoint, and cloud activity into a single unified ticket, streamlining investigations.
- GlobalView AI summary provides channel partners with automated insights across all customer workspaces, identifying security gaps and delivering specific remediation recommendations for each workspace. This AI-powered feature saves time by eliminating tedious, repetitive security reviews and enables MSPs to quickly strengthen their customers’ security posture at scale.
- Workspace health score provides an at-a-glance score of an organization’s security posture based on the number of open tickets and security misconfigurations. Higher numbers of unresolved tickets and security gaps lower the score, while resolving these issues improves it. This new feature helps IT teams prioritize remediation efforts and track security improvements over time.