watchTowr Active Defense delivers automated protection from exposure to defense

watchTowr announced major capability enhancements, including the launch of Active Defense, a new capability that closes the gap between discovery and protection. Active Defense delivers automated, intelligence-driven protection the moment a validated exposure is identified, providing defenders with near-instant coverage when patches or vendor guidance are unavailable.

These updates advance watchTowr’s mission to stay ahead of the threat curve by reacting to emerging threats and vulnerabilities, reproducing them with precision, and empowering customers to protect themselves against new risks.

As attackers exploit emerging vulnerabilities within hours or even minutes, security teams are under increasing pressure to respond. Active Defense closes these gaps by delivering immediate, automated protection and giving teams a meaningful head start.

Fueled by watchTowr Labs, the watchTowr Platform continues to amplify that research, not only by identifying exposed systems but also by providing concrete capabilities to mitigate exposure before attackers strike.

watchTowr has long enabled clients to get ahead of emerging threats and in-the-wild exploitation via its Labs research, targeted hunts, and, more recently, its AI-driven Rapid Reaction capability. Active Defense now takes this further by leveraging this threat insight to produce defensive capabilities that are ready to deploy when time is critical. This includes a capability to validate, within minutes of mitigation being applied, that protection has been successfully introduced.

For teams facing a growing threat landscape, this enables continuous protection, accelerates response times, and provides immediate exposure reduction for zero-day and unpatched vulnerabilities.

“Our Rapid Reaction capabilities let us pinpoint client exposure to emerging threats faster than anyone else,” said Benjamin Harris, CEO, watchTowr. “Active Defense takes this a step further, delivering immediate, automated protection that stops threats before they impact our customers. We believe we’re the first in the Preemptive Exposure Management space to deliver this level of end-to-end protection, and not just focusing on identification of exposures.”

watchTowr’s Proactive Threat Intelligence capability delivers proprietary, first-party insight into real-time attacker behavior and has also recently introduced several enhancements to strengthen its capabilities, including:

Threat-actor insights paired with an organization’s unique attack surface, enabling teams to contextualize awareness of attacker behaviour into adversary-aware intelligence that strengthens prioritization and decision-making. Compromised Endpoints: Extends watchTowr’s automated credential stuffing capabilities to give organizations the ability to investigate the source of compromised credentials, enabling targeted remediation and shifting security teams from reactive password resets to proactive prevention of identity-based threats.

Provides watchTowr with unique full-stack visibility into real-world attacker behaviour. Where honeypots have traditionally been shallow and lacked depth, Attacker Eye, our global honeypot sensor network, powered by STAB, gives defenders unprecedented visibility into attacker behavior, post-exploitation actions, and enables early detection and response intelligence before threats become entrenched. watchTowr Instinct: An AI-driven vulnerability intelligence engine trained to forecast vulnerabilities that are most likely to face in-the-wild exploitation, keeping defenses aligned with real-world attacker tactics.

With these updates, watchTowr is closing the gap between discovery and protection, enabling organizations to minimize exposure windows, maximize resilience, and mitigate threats at the speed of attackers.