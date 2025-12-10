Apptega Policy Manager streamlines policy creation and compliance oversight

Apptega revealed its Policy Manager module, expanding the company’s platform to automate the creation, review, and oversight of custom business policies. With this enhancement, Apptega enables partners and in-house security and compliance teams to maintain auditable policies with minimal manual effort.

Apptega Policy Manager automates entire workflows that support the creation, maintenance and management of businesses’ policies for passwords, privacy, HR and more across levels, departments and roles. Policy drafts are routed across configurable approval flows, creating immutable documentation logs and version history records that keep policies audit-ready.

With 100+ policy templates for the more than 30 frameworks Apptega supports, including NIST, CIS, ISO, SOC 2, and HIPAA, the new module dramatically shortens the time from policy creation to adoption for businesses needing to advance security maturity and prove compliance with regulatory frameworks.

“Policies and frameworks are constantly adapted to address new challenges, but these create a significant administrative burden, especially for SMBs, distributed midmarket organizations and anyone embracing remote work,” said Rahul Bakshi, chief product officer at Apptega. “Apptega Policy Manager redefines the expectations of an integrated GRC solution by shortening the distance and manual effort between creating and actioning policies, and truly enabling seamless, strategic closure of compliance, security and business risk gaps.”

For MSPs, MSSPs and other service providers, Policy Manager extends the platform built for partners to accelerate growth, enrich the depth of their offerings and create stickiness with customers. Designed for multi-tenant environments, security providers can now manage the end-to-end lifecycle of clients’ internal policies, continuous adherence to regulatory frameworks and third-party risk in a single platform, gaining the ability to translate all business risk into addressable security actions. Partners can demonstrate progress, coverage and the value of their services to strengthen defensive postures over time.

In-house teams using the Apptega platform have a unified interface to action their regulatory compliance needs, security posture maturity and risk profile while managing the policies that affect each of those processes. By merging management of security, compliance and internal policies into a single platform, Apptega Policy Manager eliminates the manual fragmentation and time-consuming, error-prone tasks that slow down policy creation and governance.

Cross-functional leaders gain confidence in plans to shrink a business’s cumulative risk profile and scale enforcement without reinventing processes – enabling greater confidence, especially for businesses addressing complex regulatory operational footprints.