Black Duck Signal applies LLM intelligence to code and supply chain risk

Black Duck announced the launch of Black Duck Signal, a transformative agentic AI solution engineered to secure software at the speed of AI-powered development. Signal combines Black Duck’s 20 years of software security expertise and intellectual property with LLM-powered software analysis to autonomously detect and remediate vulnerabilities in business-critical applications.

As companies rapidly adopt AI coding assistants and agentic workflows, the need for application security solutions that can keep pace has never been greater. Black Duck Signal is purpose-built to work seamlessly with, and at the speed of, AI-native development, leveraging a collection of AI agents and MCP services to automatically find, prioritize, and fix vulnerabilities across source code, binaries, supply chain components, and running applications.

Unlike generic AI tools, Signal combines advanced, multi-model LLM technology with human-labeled application security intelligence from the Black Duck KnowledgeBase™ to deliver accurate, context-aware insights in real time—eliminating noise, hallucinations, and false positives. Its agentic architecture enables both developers and security teams to work more efficiently, integrating directly into popular AI coding assistants, IDEs, and other Black Duck application security products.

“AI is revolutionizing how software is built—and with Signal, Black Duck is redefining how you secure it by completely eliminating the noise of legacy tools,” said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Black Duck.

“Developers are moving faster than ever, embracing AI to build and deliver software at unprecedented speed. Signal is the first programming language-agnostic security analysis product to combine the power of LLM-based code analysis with petabytes of human-labeled security data curated over our decades of analyzing real-world commercial and open-source software. Signal is designed to give developers the clarity, confidence, and control they need to innovate securely—without slowing down,” Schmitt continued.

Key features and benefits: