Firewalla Orange brings zero trust anywhere

Firewalla announced Firewalla Orange, a portable multi-gigabit cybersecurity firewall and Wi-Fi 7 router designed to reset expectations for how networks should be protected. Firewalla Orange delivers more than 2 gigabits of packet processing performance and brings enterprise grade zero trust security to both stationary and mobile environments in a form factor small enough to fit in a jacket pocket.

Firewalla Orange challenges the idea that serious network protection must stay bolted to a desk or rack. The device provides a full advanced security stack that includes intrusion prevention, VqLAN microsegmentation, device isolation, GEO-IP filtering, VLAN support for structured networks, and Active Protect rules that shut down threats in real time. All capabilities are delivered at multi-gigabit speeds to support the growing load of smart devices, streaming, cloud apps, and remote work tools.

The unit features Wi-Fi 7 with support for up to 50 clients, giving homes and small offices a fast and highly responsive wireless network. Its portability is a standout differentiator. When connected to public Wi-Fi in hotels, airports, co-working spaces, short-term rentals, or client sites, Firewalla Orange instantly builds a private Zero Trust network perimeter around all user devices. Wi-Fi tethering also allows mobile workers to fall back to a phone hotspot if the primary internet connection fails.

Firewalla Orange requires no monthly fees for standard features, giving users enterprise-level network security without recurring costs. Firewalla Orange includes a VPN server with support for both WireGuard and OpenVPN. A powerful VPN client enables selective routing, privacy protection, and secure site-to-site connectivity for small teams or hybrid work environments. Users gain additional layers of privacy and resilience with DNS over HTTPS, Unbound DNS, NTP Intercept, advanced parental controls, smart queueing, ad blocking, and detailed AI-powered network analytics.

“Security should not stay stuck on a shelf,” said Jerry Chen, Co-Founder of Firewalla. “People are mobile, threats are mobile, and networks are everywhere. Firewalla Orange gives users a security perimeter that moves with them while delivering multi-gigabit performance normally reserved for much larger systems.”

Firewalla Orange: Specs and feature highlights

Hardware and performance

4-Core 64-bit ARM CPU with >2 Gbps software packet processing

2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage

2 x 2.5 Gbit Ethernet ports for multi-gigabit wired connections

Wi-Fi 7, supports up to 50 clients

Security and zero trust

Active protect rules and intrusion prevention system (IPS)

Device isolation and microsegmentation (VqLAN)

GEO-IP filtering and VLAN-based network segmentation

AI-powered network insights for unknown devices, alarms, and anomalies

Rule-based least privilege access for zero trust enforcement

Privacy and connectivity

Built-in VPN server (WireGuard & OpenVPN)

VPN client for multi-service routing, site-to-site connections, and remote access

DNS over HTTPS, Unbound DNS, NTP Intercept for privacy and security

Network management and convenience