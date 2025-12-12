Swissbit adds HID Seos to iShield Key 2

Swissbit is expanding its portfolio of multi-application security keys with the launch of the iShield Key 2, introducing a new variant featuring HID Seos, one of the most widely used credential technologies for physical access control. Following the addition of MIFARE DESFire EV3, Swissbit now supports another major global standard, offering customers a single token that unifies phishing-resistant digital authentication and secure physical access.

HID Seos is deployed in numerous access systems used across enterprises, airports, healthcare environments, and government facilities. The technology enables secure mutual authentication between tokens and readers and supports a broad range of applications that extend beyond door access—including secure printing, time and attendance tracking, cashless payments, and network logon.

The HID compatible iShield Key 2 provides secure, phishing-resistant authentication while supporting these diverse physical and logical use cases in one device. By consolidating multiple credentials into a single token, organizations can simplify operations, strengthen security, and reduce management overhead.

“This integration gives businesses a powerful way to unify physical and digital security. By consolidating multiple credentials into one phishing-resistant token, organizations can reduce complexity, lower operational costs and improve user experience, all while maintaining a high security standard supported by HID Seos technology”, said Dominik Samson, Director of Products, Extended Access Technologies RFID Business Unit at HID.

The iShield Key 2 featuring HID Seos is available in two versions:

Pro Version: supporting FIDO2 as well as PIV, HOTP, and TOTP

supporting FIDO2 as well as PIV, HOTP, and TOTP FIDO2 version: supporting FIDO2/WebAuthn and U2F

Both versions feature USB-A and USB-C interfaces and offer capacity to store up to 300 passkeys.