XM Cyber bridges external attack surface management with validated internal attack paths

XM Cyber announced an update to its platform that connects External Attack Surface Management with internal risk validation, closing the gap between what’s exposed outside and what exists inside.

By bridging these two worlds, XM Cyber now allows security teams to instantly see not just what is externally exposed, but also gain a strategic view on how external exposures chain together with internal, exploitable vulnerabilities to threaten critical business assets. These enhancements provide a seamless, end-to-end approach, using validated exploitable attack paths.

“With these enhancements, we are answering the ‘So What?’ question for EASM. Security teams no longer need to flip between dashboards to guess which external alert matters. We don’t just show you that a door is open; we prove exactly how an attacker leverages that external exposure to pivot internally and compromise your critical assets,” said Boaz Gorodissky, CTO at XM Cyber.

XM Cyber Continuous Exposure Management Platform now links the external attack surface directly to internal assets. This is achieved by leveraging a proprietary, attacker-centric two-step validation process.

First, the platform validates whether an external exposure is truly exploitable in a specific enterprise environment, confirming the initial breach point. Second, leveraging the XM Cyber Attack Graph Analysis, it models the attacker’s next steps to prove whether the entry point is exploitable and enables lateral movement towards critical assets. This delivers actionable, proof-backed insights, enabling security teams to remove false positives and focus remediation efforts solely on the exploitable risks that jeopardize the business.

“XM Cyber gives us a clear connection between external exposures and the systems running our production environment,” said Thomas S, Head of IT Infrastructure at Privatmolkerei Bechtel. “Instead of chasing long lists of alerts, we can immediately see which issues pose real risk to the business and fix what actually matters.”