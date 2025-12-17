Zabbix: Open-source IT and OT observability solution

Zabbix is an open source monitoring platform designed to track the availability, performance, and integrity of IT environments. It monitors networks along with servers, virtual machines, applications, services, databases, websites, and cloud resources. For cybersecurity professionals, this visibility matters because operational issues and security incidents often overlap. Early signs of compromise can surface as performance changes, service failures, or unusual system behavior that monitoring tools detect first.

At its core, Zabbix collects data from many sources and presents it through a single web-based interface. This approach allows teams to assess system health from any location. With proper configuration, Zabbix supports small organizations with limited infrastructure and large enterprises running thousands of monitored assets.

Monitoring built on flexible data collection

Zabbix supports both polling and trapping, which gives teams options in how data is gathered. It works with common technologies such as SNMP, IPMI, JMX, and VMware environments. Agents can be deployed on monitored systems running Linux or Windows, while server and proxy components handle centralized collection.

Data can be gathered at custom intervals, which helps teams balance visibility with resource use. This flexibility allows closer tracking of sensitive systems without applying the same load across the entire environment. Historical data is stored in a database with configurable retention and built-in housekeeping, which supports long-term analysis and incident review.

Alerting that supports fast response

Zabbix includes a notification system that allows alerts to be triggered by defined thresholds, known as triggers. These triggers reference stored data, which makes it possible to detect problems based on trends rather than single events. Notifications can be customized by recipient, delivery method, and escalation schedule.

Messages can include macro variables that provide context, such as host name or metric value. Automated actions can also run remote commands when conditions are met. In a security context, this can support containment steps or enrichment workflows tied to infrastructure events.

Visibility through graphs and dashboards

Visualization is a central part of Zabbix. Monitored items are graphed in near real time using built-in tools. Users can create custom graphs that combine multiple data points into a single view, which helps when correlating system behavior across services.

Beyond graphs, Zabbix offers network maps, dashboards with slideshow-style overviews, and reports that present a higher-level view of monitored resources. These features support capacity planning and help security and operations teams communicate system status to non-technical stakeholders.

Web monitoring and discovery features

Zabbix includes web monitoring that can simulate user interactions by following defined paths through a website. It checks both functionality and response time, which is useful for detecting service degradation or availability issues that could indicate attacks or misconfigurations.

Network discovery features automate the detection of devices, file systems, network interfaces, and SNMP objects. Agent autoregistration reduces manual setup, which matters in environments that change often. Templates group checks together and can inherit from other templates, helping teams apply consistent monitoring across systems.

Extensibility and access control

All configuration, reports, and statistics are available through a PHP-based web interface that supports audit logging. The platform includes a permissions system that restricts what users can see and manage. This supports separation of duties between security, operations, and other teams.

Zabbix also provides an API for integration with third-party tools and for large-scale automation. Its core components are written in C, which supports portability and a small memory footprint. For distributed or segmented environments, its proxies enable remote monitoring without direct connectivity to the central server.

Zabbix is available for free on GitHub.

