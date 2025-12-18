AppGate extends zero trust to secure AI workloads with Agentic AI Core Protection

AppGate announced the launch of Agentic AI Core Protection, a new capability within AppGate ZTNA designed to secure AI workloads deployed in enterprise core environments across on-prem and cloud venues. This innovation enables organizations to embrace AI-driven transformation while maintaining robust security and compliance.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, agents are increasingly deployed in servers, VMs, and Kubernetes cluster, typically as part of a corporate policy for security and compliance. These deployments often expose APIs and web interfaces, creating new attack surfaces.

Traditional ZTNA solutions focus on user endpoints, leaving gaps for non-human identities and machine-to-machine traffic. This exposes organizations to risks such as lateral movement, unauthorized access, and compliance violations.

“AI agents are transforming enterprise operations – but they also open new attack surfaces. Extending Zero Trust to the network layer is critical,” said Leo Taddeo, CEO at AppGate. “Agentic AI Core Protection locks down AI agents at the core, so organizations can innovate at scale without compromising security and compliance.”

Agentic AI core protection: Extending zero trust to AI workloads

AppGate ZTNA now provides identity-based security and micro-perimeters for both human and machine workloads in both on-prem and cloud environments, ensuring AI agents remain isolated from unauthorized access and operate within strict compliance boundaries.

Key features and benefits include: