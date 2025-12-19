Product showcase: NAKIVO v11.1 advances MSP service delivery with secure multi-tenant management

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11.1 brings a host of benefits to MSPs and their clients. It eliminates the need for client-side port configuration, enhances security with encrypted multi-platform support, and introduces automated failover capabilities. These features are designed specifically for managed service providers, offering them a more efficient and secure way to protect client infrastructure.

MSP Direct Connect

The flagship feature of v11.1 resolves a longstanding friction point in MSP operations: Client-side port configuration. Traditional backup architectures required MSPs to coordinate with clients to open firewall ports, creating security concerns and deployment delays that could extend onboarding timelines.

The MSP Direct Connect feature in v11.1 is a game-changer for service providers. Instead of requiring clients to open firewall ports, the client environments now initiate outbound connections to the MSP Director, eliminating the need for inbound port access. This enhances security through fully encrypted channels, allowing clients to maintain complete control over their network perimeter.

“We’ve essentially removed the most time-consuming part of client onboarding,” said Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO. “MSPs can now deploy protection across VMware, Hyper-V, Proxmox VE, and physical Windows and Linux systems without a single firewall change request. That’s the difference between same-day deployment and a week of back-and-forth emails.”

Multi-platform support for diverse client environments

Version 11.1 extends MSP Direct Connect beyond VMware to include Hyper-V and Proxmox VE environments. Service providers can now manage heterogeneous client infrastructures through a unified interface, eliminating the need to deploy separate backup tools for different virtualization technologies.

For clients running Proxmox VE, v11.1 delivers enterprise-grade capabilities previously available only for VMware and Hyper-V:

Flash VM Boot enables instant recovery testing and production failover in seconds.

enables instant recovery testing and production failover in seconds. VM Replication maintains synchronized copies for rapid failover during outages.

maintains synchronized copies for rapid failover during outages. Automated Backup Verification generates proof-of-recoverability reports with screenshots.

generates proof-of-recoverability reports with screenshots. Direct Tape Recovery bypasses staging repositories when restoring from long-term archive storage.

Zero-downtime protection with Real-Time Replication

MSPs serving clients with strict RPO requirements can now deploy Real-Time Replication for VMware environments. Unlike traditional scheduled replication that tolerates hours of potential data loss, this feature maintains continuous synchronization with production systems.

The implementation requires no manual configuration. NAKIVO automatically deploys the IO Filter and Journal Service, then begins capturing changes in real time. MSPs can integrate these live replicas into Site Recovery workflows, enabling automated failover that activates within seconds of detecting an outage.

All replication traffic travels over encrypted connections, ensuring data protection even over public networks.

Granular backup for physical machines

For MSP clients who maintain physical servers for databases, domain controllers, and specialized applications, version 11.1 introduces granular backup for physical machines. MSPs can now protect specific volumes or folders rather than performing full-system backups.

This approach delivers three operational advantages:

1. Reduced backup windows for servers with large data volumes;

2. Lower storage consumption in MSP repositories and cloud targets;

3. Faster recovery when clients need specific data sets.

MSPs can store these granular backups in any repository type—local storage, cloud, deduplication appliances, or tape libraries—with full support for encryption, immutability, and air-gapped. You can recover data directly to SMB/NFS shares, send it by email, or download it to a browser.

Additional language support

NAKIVO v11.1 now fully supports French, Italian, German, Polish, and Chinese interfaces, in addition to existing English and Spanish MSP backup options. This global language support allows MSPs serving international clients or operating in multilingual regions to use the language they prefer.

Feature availability

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11.1 is available for existing customers and new deployments. MSPs can upgrade existing installations via the standard update process or evaluate new capabilities with the 15-day free trial.