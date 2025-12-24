Elementary OS 8.1 rolls out with a stronger focus on system security

Elementary OS 8.1 is now available for download and shipping on select hardware from retailers such as Star Labs, Slimbook, and Laptop with Linux. The update arrives after more than a year of refinements based on community feedback and issue reports.

The release makes the Secure Session the default login environment. Secure Session uses the Wayland display system to provide an updated graphical experience and expanded support for modern hardware. The Classic Session remains available for fallback. In Secure Sessions, new password authentication behavior dims the rest of the screen and restricts focus to the dialog to help ensure users enter credentials in system-managed windows.

Core updates and system support

Elementary OS 8.1 is based on Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS and uses the Linux kernel 6.14. This combination brings updated hardware enablement and support for a variety of devices. The release introduces official ARM64 support for computers that boot using UEFI firmware, including Apple Silicon systems and devices like the Raspberry Pi series.

The Dock and window management features receive enhancements. Background applications are visible in the Dock, and the multitasking workflow has new triggers and icons. Fractional display scaling is included for high-resolution displays. Bluetooth settings and other panels see layout and usability updates.

New and updated applications

Elementary OS 8.1 adds two desktop applications to the core set. Monitor offers system resource and process insights with live graphs and options to embed status indicators in the panel. Maps provides a desktop mapping application with search and support for geo:// links.

AppCenter, the distribution’s application store, includes interface and metadata improvements. It now shows percentage-based app ratings from GNOME’s Open Desktop Ratings service and code to prefer screenshots tailored to the Elementary OS platform. Installed apps sort by recent release date in update views.

Many built-in applications also receive updates. Files adds support for administrator access protocols and enhanced date and time editing. Music restores queue state between sessions and shows album art in the panel. Code and Terminal gain usability and functionality updates.

Updates and release cadence

System Updates in Elementary OS 8.1 display download sizes before installation and include progress indicators while applying updates. Update checks happen once daily and avoid delaying the user login experience. The distribution will receive monthly updates that include additional features and bug fixes. ￼

Elementary OS 8.1 is available as a pay-what-you-can download from the official site with localized direct downloads and torrent access. Hardware vendors offer systems with the release preinstalled.