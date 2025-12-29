Superagent: Open-source framework for guardrails around agentic AI

Superagent is an open-source framework for building, running, and controlling AI agents with safety built into the workflow. The project focuses on giving developers and security teams tools to manage what agents can do, what they can access, and how they behave during execution. Superagent targets environments where autonomous or semi autonomous agents interact with APIs, data sources, and external services.

A framework built around agent control

Superagent lets developers define agents with specific roles and permissions. Agents operate within guardrails that restrict actions such as API calls, data access, and execution paths. These constraints are defined in configuration and enforced at runtime.

The framework supports tool calling, memory, and orchestration across multiple agents. Each agent interaction can be logged and inspected, which supports debugging, auditing, and incident response. This structure aligns with security team expectations around traceability and accountability in automated systems.

Superagent runs as a service and exposes APIs that allow integration with existing applications. This approach enables teams to layer agent capabilities into current systems without redesigning their architecture. The framework supports common language model providers and can be extended with custom tools.

The role of the Safety Agent

A central part of the project is the Safety Agent. This component acts as a policy enforcement layer that evaluates agent actions before they are executed. The Safety Agent applies rules related to data sensitivity, tool usage, and operational boundaries.

Policies are defined declaratively, which allows security teams to express constraints without modifying agent logic. The Safety Agent evaluates prompts, tool calls, and responses against these policies. Actions that violate defined rules can be blocked, modified, or logged for review.

The Safety Agent operates alongside other agents, which keeps enforcement consistent across workflows. The documentation emphasizes that safety decisions happen in real time, during agent execution.

Superagent is available for free on GitHub.

Must read:

Subscribe to the Help Net Security ad-free monthly newsletter to stay informed on the essential open-source cybersecurity tools. Subscribe here!