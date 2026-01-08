Cyera secures $400M to scale AI-native data security platform and enterprise adoption

Cyera announced a $400 million Series F funding round, bringing its total funding to over $1.7 billion. This raise comes just over six months after the previous round and triples the company’s valuation from a year ago to $9 billion. The round was led by funds managed by Blackstone and supported by all inside investors including Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Greenoaks, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint, Sapphire, Sequoia Capital, and Spark.

The adoption of AI among enterprises continues to accelerate, with agentic AI specifically gaining significant traction. As IDC highlights in its FutureScape: Worldwide Agentic Artificial Intelligence 2026 Predictions, “the early wave of GenAI deployments surfaced a pattern where speed sometimes outpaced safeguards,” noting that by 2030, up to 20% of G1000 organizations will be negatively impacted due to high-profile disruptions tied to poor AI agent governance. The organizations that win in the next era will be those that can govern autonomous systems without limiting their potential.

“AI is reshaping the foundations of how every organization operates, and our mission is to ensure that this transformation happens securely,” said Yotam Segev, CEO of Cyera.

“Enterprises want to move quickly, but they also recognize that AI without data security and governance is a risk they cannot afford. This funding strengthens our ability to protect the world’s most sensitive information and help organizations unlock the full potential of AI with confidence. Securing AI isn’t just a technology challenge, it’s the new cornerstone of enterprise trust, and Cyera is committed to leading that shift,” Segev continued.

With more than 3.4x revenue growth, Cyera’s rapid growth reflects its category leadership and scale of opportunity ahead as enterprises look to secure data with the speed and precision this new era requires. In just over 12 months the company has:

Secure data and AI for 20% of the Fortune 500, including top companies in financial services, retail, media & entertainment, healthcare, technology, and global telecom

Grown its footprint 3x with more than 1,100 team members

Expanded its global presence to 15 countries across North America, EMEA, and APAC

Launched major strategic partnerships alongside Microsoft Purview, AWS, and Cohesity

Raised 3 funding rounds totalling $1.24 billion and tripling its valuation to $9 billion

Become one of the top 10 fastest-growing companies

“Major platform shifts create rare opportunities for category-defining companies, and Cyera is at the center of one of those moments,” said Vishal Amin, Senior Managing Director, and Yifat Oron, Senior Managing Director and Head of the Israel office at Blackstone. “Cyera’s AI-native platform gives enterprises unified visibility and control of their data, helping eliminate blind spots and accelerate secure AI adoption. Its rapid enterprise traction underscores how mission-critical Cyera has become in modern data security, and we’re excited to support its continued growth and innovation as the need for AI security only expands.”

Cyera was the first to converge Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and identity into a single platform. This year, the company introduced AI Guardian, expanding its offering into a comprehensive security platform designed for the new era of AI-driven businesses. This gives organizations a single source of truth for their data, along with continuous risk detection and automated safeguards that keep sensitive, proprietary information protected wherever it resides.

“AI is fundamentally changing the enterprise risk landscape, and data has quickly become one of the fastest-growing and least understood attack surfaces,” said Adam Fletcher, Chief Security Officer at Blackstone. “The move toward unified data security platforms reflects how enterprises are thinking about securing sensitive information as AI adoption accelerates. An AI-native approach aligns with the need for clearer visibility and stronger governance as digital systems and data usage continue to evolve.”

“As someone responsible for safeguarding the information security strategy and digital infrastructure of a global energy company and a critical part of U.S. infrastructure, I see firsthand how foundational data security has become,” said Jon Raper, CISO at Chevron. “Organizations need clear visibility and strong controls to protect sensitive data across increasingly complex environments. That clarity is essential to securing people, assets, and reputation, and to maintaining the trust and resilience required to operate safely and reliably, both at home and around the world.”

This latest round will continue to fuel the company’s growth and its customers’ needs as it doubles down on product innovation, global expansion, ecosystem partnerships, and bringing on key talent.