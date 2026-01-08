Vannadium’s Leap combines on-chain performance and data integrity for explainable AI

Vannadium has launched Leap, a platform that combines blockchain-level data integrity with real-time, on-chain performance.

As AI is adopted in sectors like healthcare, finance, and supply chain, the reliability of underlying data has become a critical concern. Leap addresses this by helping organizations prove what’s true.

Leap allows secure storage and streaming of high-value data—video, documents, logs, and more, directly on chain, with full provenance and access control. It turns blockchain into a foundation for explainable and auditable AI.

“The biggest risks in AI come from invisible data failures, not rogue models,” said Richard Gilchrist, CEO of Vannadium. “Leap means you can prove where data came from, how it was used, and whether it can be trusted.”

“Leap delivers real-time, on-chain data at enterprise scale,” said Laura Fredericks, Chief Growth Officer. “Not hashes or references, but actual video, documents, and sensitive data, all verified and permissioned on chain.”

Leap runs on Vannadium’s proprietary Diffusion Protocol, a high-speed coordination layer that moves on-chain data at business speed. Organizations can start with a single stream or policy and scale from there.

Initial deployments focus on sectors where trust is essential: supply chain, accounting, and law enforcement, with broader applications across healthcare, AI infrastructure, and the public sector.

Key use cases: