European Commission opens consultation on EU digital ecosystems

The European Commission has opened a public call for evidence on European open digital ecosystems, a step toward a planned Communication that will examine the role of open source in EU’s digital infrastructure.

The consultation runs from January 6 to February 3, 2026. Submissions will be used to shape a Commission Communication addressed to the European Parliament, the Council, and other EU bodies, which is scheduled for publication in the first quarter of 2026.

Role of open source in digital systems

The Commission’s document describes open source software as a foundational component of the digital environment. It estimates that between 70% and 90% of software code used in digital systems relies on open source components.

These components are used across a wide range of digital technologies. The document notes their presence in systems that support public administrations, private enterprises, and critical services throughout the European Union.

Dependence on external technologies

The call for evidence links Europe’s reliance on digital technologies developed outside the EU to concerns over long term control of infrastructure and software supply chains. According to the Commission, this reliance affects the ability to oversee critical components that underpin digital services.

Open digital ecosystems are discussed in the context of technological sovereignty and the use of technologies that can be inspected, adapted, and shared. These characteristics are discussed in relation to the resilience of essential digital systems in public and private sectors.

Challenges identified by the Commission

The Commission outlines several challenges affecting open source development and adoption in Europe. Many open source projects originate in the EU, while the economic value associated with their use is often captured elsewhere.

Barriers identified include public procurement processes, access to investment capital, and availability of scalable hosting infrastructure. These factors affect open source projects and companies seeking to sustain development and increase adoption. The Commission also points to challenges in maintaining widely used components over time, particularly where maintenance relies on limited resources or a small number of maintainers.

Scope of the planned strategy

The planned Communication will review earlier Commission efforts related to open source, including actions taken under its internal open source strategy covering the period from 2020 to 2023. Based on this review, the Commission intends to outline possible next steps.

Several technology areas fall within the scope of the future strategy. These include internet technologies, cloud and edge computing, AI, cybersecurity tools, open hardware, industrial software, and connected devices. The Commission describes these areas as interconnected parts of Europe’s digital ecosystem.

The call for evidence also invites input on governance and sustainability. Stakeholders are asked to share views on governance arrangements and business approaches that support open source development and long term maintenance. The Commission is seeking information on approaches that support adoption by public administrations and private organizations.

Cybersecurity and software supply chains

Cybersecurity considerations appear throughout the call for evidence. The Commission highlights risks linked to software supply chains, especially where critical systems rely on components developed or maintained outside the EU. Limited maintenance capacity and unclear governance are identified as factors in reliability and security considerations.

Open source software is described as supporting transparency and inspection, which can contribute to vulnerability identification and remediation. The Commission asks for evidence on barriers that limit secure adoption and contribution, along with examples of practices that support stronger security outcomes.