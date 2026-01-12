Booz Allen Hamilton and Andreessen Horowitz accelerate commercial tech for government

Booz Allen Hamilton announced a new collaboration with Andreessen Horowitz to strengthen America’s technical supremacy.

As the a16z Technology Acceleration Partner for Governments, Booz Allen will work with companies across the a16z portfolio to build, accelerate, and deliver technologies for U.S. missions in national security, civilian services, and beyond.

The partnership builds on a longstanding relationship between the organizations, including several collaborations already underway in areas including AI, autonomy, and electronic warfare. The collaboration will enable further connections between a16z’s portfolio companies and Booz Allen’s mission expertise, strategic network, and leading capabilities in AI, cybersecurity, warfare tech, and engineering.

“a16z and Booz Allen have a strong history working with world-class startups to successfully deliver commercial technologies into U.S. missions,” said Horacio Rozanski, CEO of Booz Allen. “Now we are combining the full capacity of a16z’s preeminent VC network and Booz Allen’s proven ability to build advanced tech and accelerate its adoption to drive America’s tech supremacy.”

The partnership aims to help growth-stage companies in the a16z portfolio go faster to market, prepare products for deployment into secure networks and highly regulated government environments, and co-develop IP for new commercial offerings. With a shared commitment to keeping America strong, secure, and prosperous, the a16z and Booz Allen teams will also work together to identify emerging areas of unmet need that could benefit from technology-enabled solutions.

“Over the years we’ve witnessed Booz Allen’s essential role in bringing commercial tech to the federal government,” said Ben Horowitz, cofounder and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “a16z portfolio companies—from defense production leaders like Anduril, to AI leaders like Databricks and Mistral AI, to autonomy pioneers like Shield AI—are building new platforms that are reinventing business and government. We are thrilled to partner with Booz Allen to help our portfolio companies connect their solutions with critical civilian and defense missions.”

The partnership offers co-development and growth opportunities across a broad ecosystem including enterprise tech, fintech and consumer services. It also enables Booz Allen, a16z, and their portfolio companies to collaborate on high impact thought leadership, market shaping and events that support and accelerate the emerging technology ecosystem.