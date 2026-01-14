Webinar: Beyond the Quadrant: An Analyst’s Guide to Evaluating Email Security in 2026

Join former Gartner analyst Ravisha Chugh and Abnormal’s Director of Product Marketing, Lane Billings, on January 20th for an exclusive insider look at how email security vendors will be evaluated in 2026. Backed by years of analyst experience and deep market insight, this session equips security leaders with a clear, practical approach to confidently selecting the right vendor.

You’ll learn:

How Gartner analysts evaluate the email security market, and which criteria truly matter

The must-ask questions for vendors, plus the red flags that signal risk

A proven framework for building and narrowing your vendor shortlist

How to get maximum value from analyst reports like the Gartner Magic Quadrant

How to compare vendors in ways that surface real differentiation and real-world effectiveness

Whether you’re replacing a legacy SEG, strengthening existing defenses, or reassessing your current solution, this session delivers independent insight and actionable guidance to help you choose with confidence.

All webinar attendees will receive a complimentary copy of The Essential Guide to Cloud Email Security, a helpful, must-read white paper packed with best practices for protecting your email environment in the year ahead.

Register for the session in your time zone: January 20, 2026.