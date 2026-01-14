Anthropic backs Python Software Foundation security work with $1.5 million

Anthropic has signed a two-year partnership with the Python Software Foundation (PSF), committing a total of $1.5 million to support the foundation’s work, with a focus on Python ecosystem security.

Anthropic’s funding will help the PSF move its security roadmap forward, including work aimed at protecting millions of PyPI users from supply chain attacks. Planned projects include new tools that automatically review every package uploaded to PyPI, moving beyond today’s report-driven, after-the-fact checks.

The PSF also plans to build a dataset of known malware to support the design of these tools through capability analysis. The methods and tooling developed through this effort are expected to carry over to other open source package repositories, which could strengthen security across multiple ecosystems, starting with Python.

This work builds on the security roadmap led by PSF Security Developer in Residence Seth Larson, with support from PyPI Safety and Security Engineer Mike Fiedler.

Anthropic’s support also helps fund the PSF’s core work, including the Developer in Residence program that supports CPython contributions, community grants and other programs, and the day-to-day operation of key infrastructure like PyPI.