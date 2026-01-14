Scamnetic delivers fraud protection across all payment types

Scamnetic announced a new trajectory for its patented IDeveryone solution, capable of identity-proofing virtually anyone globally during a consumer or business payment.

IDeveryone Payment Protection delivers extensive protection across all payment types, including push and digital payments, cryptocurrency, checks, wire transfers and ACH, an electronic network for processing financial transactions in the U.S. that facilitates direct deposit of paychecks, automatic bill payments, business-to-business payments and person-to-person transfers between bank accounts.

The launch of Scamnetic’s patent-pending IDeveryone Payment Protection solution comes as fraud losses continue to surge, with global losses estimated at $442 billion in the 12 months from March 2024, according to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA). The Global State of Scams 2025 Report from the GASA indicates that while 73% of adults worldwide believe they can spot fraud, 23% lost money to payment scams.

The escalating fraud crisis extends beyond consumers. A 2025 report from the Association for Financial Professionals found that 79% of U.S. organizations were victims of payment fraud attacks or attempts in 2024, with business email compromise remaining the leading threat. According to industry research, deepfake attacks occur about every 5 minutes in 2024, and sophisticated fraud schemes are increasing by more than 100% year over year.

Comprehensive defense against payment fraud

Unlike traditional “Confirmation of Payee” solutions that verify only the name on a destination account, Scamnetic’s technology focuses on the actual recipient, the individual or entity receiving the funds, providing a deeper layer of security and trust in every transaction. Additionally, every transaction can be insured, adding an extra layer of trust and reducing institutions’ liability when offering the service.

The technology leverages a blend of proprietary and bank-grade verification tools to accurately confirm recipient identity. Recipients do not need to be Scamnetic customers. Verification is delivered via secure email or text, making it effortless for both parties to communicate safely and confidentially while ensuring privacy — no information is shared between parties beyond the recipient’s name.

“AI-driven fraud, deepfakes and situational scams have advanced too far, too fast,” said John Evans, chief operating officer of Scamnetic. “Our new positioning for IDeveryone gives partners the ability to deliver transparency, knowing exactly who is on the other side of every transaction. Across industries, businesses tell customers to ‘verify before sending payment,’ yet provide no clear tools or guidance. Until now. With IDeveryone, verification is simple, real-time and guaranteed.”

The need for identity verification is underscored by recent data showing that consumers lost more money to scams involving bank transfers or cryptocurrency than to all other payment methods combined in 2024.

In June 2025, Spain’s Guardia Civil, supported by Europol and law enforcement from the U.S., Estonia and France, arrested suspects in a cryptocurrency investment fraud operation that laundered approximately €460 million (about $500 million) stolen from more than 5,000 victims globally. Investment scams alone accounted for $5.7 billion in reported losses, while imposter scams, including those targeting businesses through vendor and executive impersonation, resulted in nearly $3 billion in losses.

IDeveryone empowers financial institutions, fintechs and payment providers to proactively implement protection measures that reduce fraud-related losses, lower operational costs and deliver stronger payment security for both consumers and businesses.

“Global institutions told us the problem had become too big to ignore,” Evans added. “We pivoted, enhanced and are now ready to take this solution to the global stage with a product that’s ready today. Additionally, the data we’ll be able to collect will be the first of its kind in the scam-prevention space, strengthening our partnerships as we work together to fight this growing threat.”