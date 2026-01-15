JumpCloud introduces AI features to govern shadow AI and autonomous agents

JumpCloud is unveiling new AI capabilities to fuel safe innovation. Organizations can leverage JumpCloud’s platform to accelerate AI adoption. They can ensure compliance and control for all types of identity, human, non-human, and autonomous agents.

Generative and agentic AI workflows present vast new opportunities. JumpCloud empowers organizations with intelligent, secure IT to meet them. JumpCloud’s new features allow you to see, secure, and automate AI management in your organization. Organizations can focus on proactive IT enablement and safe innovation. This approach gives them a competitive edge and helps them stay compliant.

These innovations are designed to provide control and intelligent IT foundations. This is a necessity for managing AI usage across the entire enterprise. Organizations can securely integrate all their AI tools and speed up their path to success.

Key benefits:

Reveal shadow AI: Automatically detect shadow AI usage and hidden machine identities. Centralized insight into who is using what, where, and with what data risks.

Find data instantly: See critical data quickly, with natural language to navigate the platform.

Zero Trust for AI agents: Manage machine-to-machine and AI-to-resource access via a unified policy. Ensure every interaction is authenticated, authorized, and auditable.

Automate with AI Admin Assistant: Streamline day-to-day operations by handling high-frequency administrative tasks through conversational intelligence.

Generate rapid, reliable script: Command generation is quicker and more dependable. This cuts down the time and effort needed to write or debug scripts.

Integrate with your AI tools: Use your AI tools to interact with your JumpCloud environment. This makes your workflows smoother and more efficient.

“Shadow AI is fundamentally different from traditional shadow IT—it moves faster and handles our most sensitive data, creating a massive, high-risk blind spot,” said Joseph Cunningham, head of IT security & support, OOONO. “The old discovery tools weren’t giving us actionable intelligence. With JumpCloud’s AI & SaaS Management, it instantly turns that complex risk landscape into a single, reliable source of truth. We can now pinpoint exactly where, how often, and for what purpose GenAI is being used, allowing us to move beyond blocking and instead become the secure enablers of user-led innovation.”

“The market has been selling fear of AI, pushing organizations to simply ‘detect and block’ new technologies. We believe that stifles progress,” said Joel Rennich, SVP of product management, JumpCloud. “We want you to be productive with it. JumpCloud is the reason our customers can move faster than their competitors. By using our platform, AI becomes an engine driving immediate efficiency across the organization. We are enabling the natural human desire for efficiency—user-led innovation—safely, turning a corporate liability into a source of competitive advantage.”