Rubrik introduces Security Cloud Sovereign for data sovereignty and regulatory compliance

Rubrik announced Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign, an offering that gives global organizations control over their data to support national security and operational continuity.

Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign gives customers the ability to maintain control over where data resides and who has access to it as regulations change.

“Our customers have been clear about what they need,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “They want certainty that no foreign entity, whether government or vendor, can access or control their data. For those managing sensitive data, sovereignty isn’t optional – it’s fundamental. Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to helping leaders secure their posture against foreign and domestic adversaries.”

Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign capabilities include: