TeraWave space-based network aims for 6 Tbps connectivity worldwide

Blue Origin announced TerraWave, a satellite communications network designed to support enterprise, data center, and government users that rely on reliable connectivity for mission-critical operations. The network will provide symmetrical data speeds of up to 6 Tbps worldwide.

The TerraWave architecture consists of 5,408 optically interconnected satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO), enabling ultra-high-throughput links between global hubs and multigigabit user connections in regions where diverse fiber paths are costly, technically infeasible, or slow to deploy.

Using Q/V-band links from 5,280 LEO satellites, customers can access speeds of up to 144 Gbps. Through optical links via 128 MEO satellites, customers can access speeds of up to 6 Tbps.

TerraWave provides route diversity and network resilience through enterprise-grade user and gateway terminals that interface with existing high-capacity infrastructure and can be deployed worldwide. It complements fiber backhaul by delivering high-performance RF and optical connectivity through a unique architecture.

The network enables customers to scale throughput and physical presence in response to changing operational requirements. Deployment of the TerraWave constellation will begin in Q4 2027.

