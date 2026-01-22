EaseUS Disk Copy 7.0.0 enables backup, restore, and migration without multiple drives connected

EaseUS announced EaseUS Disk Copy 7.0.0, representing a shift in how disk cloning and backup workflows are handled on Windows.

The update introduces disk imaging–based backup and restore capabilities, allowing users to create disk image and restore them to physical storage without being constrained by simultaneous hardware connections.

Developed based on extensive user feedback and EaseUS’s long-term experience in data management technologies, the release reflects a strategic shift toward more flexible and scalable system protection workflows, transforming EaseUS Disk Copy from a disk-to-disk cloning utility into a disk imaging solution designed to support more diverse backup, recovery, and system migration scenarios on Windows.

Expand image cloning capabilities with disk-to-image feature

Prior to version 7.0.0, EaseUS Disk Copy primarily focused on direct disk cloning workflows, such as cloning HDD to SSD, and copying one disk or partition to another. While effective for hardware replacement and upgrades, these workflows required source and target disks to be connected at the same time, limiting flexibility for imaging-based backup, remote migration, and staged recovery.

With the introduction of disk image creation, users can now create image backup of an disk or selected partitions. These image files decouple the backup process from immediate hardware availability, enabling users to store, transfer, and restore system data when and where it is needed. This shift supports more practical backup strategies, especially for users managing multiple devices or planning system changes in advance.

Image-based restore for physical and virtual disks

In addition to image creation, the new version adds support for imag-based restore to recover image files to physical disks. Users can restore full disks, migrate systems to new storage devices, or recover specific partitions without overwriting unaffected data.

The update also extends restore and cloning support to virtual disk files, including commonly used formats such as VHD and VHDX. This enables users to migrate systems from virtual machines to physical computers or reuse virtual environments without rebuilding operating systems from scratch. By supporting both physical and virtual disk sources, the software adapts to hybrid workflows increasingly common in development, testing, and IT operations.

Selective partition and system-level control

EaseUS Disk Copy 7.0.0 introduces the ability to select specific partitions from disk image files or virtual disks during the restore process. This allows users to recover only required data instead of performing full-disk restores, reducing recovery time and minimizing risk.

The update also enhances system cloning capabilities by supporting multi-system selection. For users with multiple operating systems installed, they are allowed to move OS to another drive, not only the currently active system, but also other installed systems. This is a capability particularly relevant for dual-boot and multi-OS environments.

Broader use cases for individuals and IT teams

Disk imaging software creates a complete, compressed, bootable image of an entire drive, which captures the OS, applications, settings, and data in a single file for fast recovery, migration, and system deployment. By combining disk imaging, image-based restore, virtual disk support, and flexible system cloning, EaseUS Disk Copy 7.0.0 addresses a wider range of real-world use cases, including:

System-level backup and recovery, preserving complete Windows environments.

Cross-device and remote migration, using disk images transferred via network or external storage.

Batch deployment, enabling IT teams to deploy standardized system images across multiple machines.

Virtual-to-physical migration, restoring virtual disk systems to physical hardware.

Selective recovery, restoring specific partitions instead of entire disks.

Selective system cloning, copying not only the currently-used operating system for dual-boot environments.

These improvements are intended to reduce operational constraints while improving predictability and control during backup, restore, and migration workflows.

Availability

EaseUS Disk Copy 7.0.0 is now available for download on the official EaseUS website, with full support for Windows operating systems. Existing users can upgrade to access the newly added disk imaging, restore, and selective-system cloning features, while new users can install the software to support a broader set of disk management scenarios.