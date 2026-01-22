Tesla, Sony, and Alpine systems compromised on day one of Pwn2Own Automotive 2026

Security researchers uncovered 37 previously unknown vulnerabilities on the opening day of Pwn2Own Automotive 2026, earning a combined $516,500 in prize money, according to results released by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative.

The Master of Pwn leaderboard (Source: Trend Micro)

Successful demonstrations targeted in-vehicle infotainment systems and electric vehicle charging hardware, with several high-profile automotive brands affected.

Infotainment platforms from Tesla, Sony, and Alpine were among the systems compromised during demonstrations. Researchers achieved code execution using techniques that included buffer overflows, information leaks, and logic flaws. One Tesla infotainment unit was compromised through a USB-based attack, resulting in root-level access.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure also received significant attention. Teams successfully demonstrated exploits against chargers from Autel, Phoenix Contact, ChargePoint, Grizzl-E, Alpitronic, and EMPORIA. Several attacks involved chaining multiple vulnerabilities to manipulate charging behavior or execute code on the device. These demonstrations highlighted how charging stations operate as network-connected systems with direct interaction with vehicles.

Under Pwn2Own rules, all disclosed vulnerabilities are reported to affected vendors through ZDI, with public disclosure delayed to allow time for patches.