Elastic Agent Builder expands how developers build production-ready AI agents

Elastic announced the general availability of Agent Builder, a set of capabilities that helps developers quickly build secure, reliable, and context-driven AI agents.

AI agents need the right context to perform complex tasks accurately. Built on Elasticsearch, Agent Builder excels at context engineering by delivering relevance in a unified platform that scales, searches, and analyzes enterprise data. It simplifies the entire agent workflow with native data prep and ingestion, retrieval and ranking, built-in and custom tools, native conversational experience, and agent observability. Developers can use Agent Builder to chat with their data or build a context-driven custom agent in minutes.

“Agent Builder has native MCP and A2A protocol support, enabling seamless deployments within Microsoft Foundry and Microsoft Agent Framework,” said Amanda Silver, CVP, Microsoft CoreAI. “This gives our users a way to build context-rich, agentic AI leveraging Elasticsearch as a Knowledge Source and powered by Microsoft Foundry.”

“Agentic systems fail today because connecting AI to tools and data is complex,” said Sam Partee, co-founder at Arcade.dev. “Elastic Agent Builder with Arcade.dev gives developers a structured, secure way to handle how agents retrieve context, reason, and act, taking agents from demo to production grade.”

“Unlocking enterprise context from unstructured data sources is key to building effective agents,” said Jerry Liu, CEO at LlamaIndex. “Elastic Agent Builder combined with LlamaIndex’s complex document processing strengthens the critical context layer, helping teams retrieve, process, and prepare data so agents can reason more accurately and deliver better outcomes.”

Introducing Workflows

Elastic also introduced Elastic Workflows (tech preview), a new capability that extends Agent Builder’s functionality by enabling agents to reliably take action across systems.

Many agent-building frameworks require LLMs to plan and manage every step of the automation. However, AI lacks the reliability of rule-based actions, a critical capability for organizations. Workflows closes this gap. Now, agents built with Agent Builder can leverage Workflows to orchestrate internal and external systems to take actions, gather and transform data and context with precision. Agent Builder and Workflows enable developers to build context-driven agents that can reason accurately and execute predictably.

“Agent Builder simplifies working with messy enterprise data, giving developers a secure, reliable foundation to build context-driven agents at scale,” said Ken Exner, chief product officer at Elastic. “Elastic Workflows complements this foundation by giving those agents built-in, rules-based automation for simple tasks. By enhancing Agent Builder with Workflows, teams get a single system that delivers both intelligent reasoning and dependable automation, which is exactly what enterprises need to move from pilots to real-world impact.”

Agents developed with Agent Builder are model-agnostic and compatible with managed model-as-a-service providers, including the cloud hyperscalers.