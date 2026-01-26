Firewalla outlines a zero trust approach to fixing flat home networks

Firewalla announced a new approach to modernizing large, flat home networks, helping users improve security, scalability, and performance without the pain of IP renumbering or reconfiguring dozens of devices. Using zero trust network architecture and microsegmentation powered by Firewalla AP7 and Firewalla Orange, homeowners can transform outdated Wi-Fi setups into segmented, future-ready networks in minutes.

Most home networks grow “flat” over time as new IoT devices, phones, laptops, and smart appliances are added. In flat networks, every device can see every other device, legacy Wi-Fi encryption remains in use, and newer technologies such as WPA3 and Wi-Fi 7 are difficult or impossible to deploy. The result is increased security risk, limited performance, and growing management headaches.

Firewalla’s new guidance demonstrates how users can remodel these networks by dividing them into smaller, purpose-built segments while keeping all devices on the same Layer 3 IP network. This approach preserves existing IP addresses, avoids compatibility issues with IoT devices, and eliminates the need for complex SSDP or mDNS relays.

With Firewalla Wi-Fi, users can reuse their existing SSID and password during migration. Legacy IoT devices reconnect automatically, eliminating the need to manually update Wi-Fi credentials device by device. Once connected, Firewalla’s VqLAN microsegmentation and device isolation features immediately limit lateral traffic and reduce attack surfaces.

Users can define network segments based on device type, security capability, or household role, applying tailored policies such as Wi-Fi encryption standards, device isolation, and trusted NTP interception.

Firewalla enables multiple segmentation strategies, including:

Legacy IoT devices: Keep older devices on WPA/WPA2 using the existing SSID, while isolating them through microsegmentation and device isolation.

Newer IoT devices: Create new SSIDs with WPA2/WPA3 for devices that support stronger encryption.

Advanced IoT Grouping: Further segment cameras, sensors, and smart lights by device type using multiple SSIDs or personal keys.

Personal devices: Isolate phones, laptops, and tablets from IoT devices using Mixed Personal Security, enabling WPA3 and 6 GHz support where available.

User-based segmentation: Assign devices to individuals using Firewalla Users, personal keys, or WPA3 Enterprise for the highest level of security and performance.

For users handling sensitive data or requiring Wi-Fi 7 and 6 GHz performance, Firewalla also supports WPA3 Enterprise, providing user-based authentication and strong encryption under a single SSID.

“Segmentation doesn’t have to mean complexity,” said Firewalla Co-founder Jerry Chen. “With Firewalla AP7 and Firewalla Orange, users can secure and modernize their networks incrementally, without breaking existing devices or redesigning their entire IP layout.”