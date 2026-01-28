Cloudbrink adds AI innovations to its platform to protect agents, apps, and data

Cloudbrink has expanded security and performance benefits for AI agents and online AI services. The new AI capabilities are available on the same platform as Cloudbrink’s secure connectivity, allowing companies to secure users, apps, and AI in a more unified way.

According to a McKinsey report, 88 percent of enterprises globally are using AI for at least one business function. Along with this rapid AI adoption rate come the cybersecurity risks associated with AI, compounded by a diverse set of AI platforms and protocols and non-standardization. Not only do enterprises need to secure new vulnerabilities brought on by AI, they are fighting cybercriminals who have the power of AI as well.

“AI is complicating the threat map. Enterprises are using AI in multiple ways across disjointed paths and every path needs to be secured,” said Prakash Mana, CEO of Cloudbrink. “This becomes even more complex for companies with hybrid workforces. Last year was the year that companies dabbled in AI. In 2026 more enterprises are using AI for serious business and that requires security, scalability, and speed. That’s what Cloudbrink is providing for AI in the enterprise.”

New Cloudbrink AI innovations

The Cloudbrink AI platform allows users to secure AI in various forms. Developers are creating AI agents, browser-based online AI services, AI plugins, or their own AI models and LLMs for custom AI agents that are running locally. Each of these forms can result in sensitive data being sent and received via different network paths or different applications or services, creating a challenge for enterprises to secure users and sensitive data.

Cloudbrink’s new innovations include:

Safe AI BrinkAgent: The BrinkAgent component of Cloudbrink is equipped with AI intelligence that goes beyond responding to some network events. The BrinkAgent can recognize and understand various traffic from AI Agents and browser-based online AI services, and identify cases of sensitive data being leaked in either ways. The BrinkAgent takes actions in alignment with security policies defined according to the organization’s data protection and compliance requirements.

Built-in AI agents/services definitions: Cloudbrink has created a built-in definitions database that can recognize a wide variety of AI Agent or online AI service protocols and platforms. With the definitions database enterprises can secure nearly every AI Agents/Services. Definitions are constantly updated to include new AI Agent types or protocols.

Custom AI agent definitions: For internally-developed AI Agents or custom, industry-specific solutions Cloudbrink allows customers to add custom AI Agents to the definitions database.

Unified policy and visibility: Customers can secure their hybrid workforce and secure AI Agents and online AI services all on the same management console, with visibility into everything related to users, apps, AI agents and services, as well as traffic details.

“The biggest barrier to enterprise adoption of agentic AI isn’t ROI – it’s trust,” said Siva Moduga, CEO of Supervity AI. “Enterprises want AI systems that can autonomously execute critical operations, but they cannot compromise on security, data sovereignty, or performance. Supervity is building self-driving enterprise operations powered by AI Employees, and that requires a secure-by-design infrastructure foundation. Cloudbrink enables us to encrypt and isolate AI traffic end-to-end, protect access to private enterprise systems, and do so without introducing latency or operational friction.”