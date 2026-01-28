McAfee upgrades Scam Detector to spot QR code scams and suspicious messages

McAfee announced upgrades to Scam Detector that improve protection across common scam channels. The enhanced tool helps users check QR code safety and identify suspicious direct messages across apps.

In 2025, according to McAfee’s 2026 State of the Scamiverse report, Americans were hit hard by online scams, receiving an average of 14 scam messages per day across text, email, and social media. On top of that, people lost nearly 114 hours a year just trying to decide what was real and what wasn’t. It’s a growing burden, and a clear call for protection that meets people in the real moments where online risks show up.

“Scams aren’t just getting smarter they’re getting more personal. Powered by AI, they’re evolving more quickly and getting more targeted every day,” said Joe Manna, Chief Product and Engineering Officer, McAfee. “With these upgrades, we’re making scam protection stronger, faster, and easier for everyone. It’s our job to stay ahead of the threats, something we’ve done for over 25 years.”

Taking QR code scan safety from guesswork to go-ahead

Scams are evolving fast, making it harder for people to know what’s safe. Cybercriminals are now hiding malicious links behind QR codes on menus, parking meters, posters, delivery packages, anywhere someone might scan without thinking twice.

McAfee research shows this threat is now mainstream. 68% of people scanned a QR code in the past three months and 18% landed on a suspicious or unsafe page. That makes QR, code scams a mainstream threat. Scam Detector’s instant QR safety checks help people avoid risky links before they tap, addressing a risk that nearly half of Americans see as very or extremely serious.

Regulators and law enforcement are also raising red flags. The FTC has warned consumers about QR code scam stickers placed over legitimate codes on restaurant tables and in public spaces, and the FBI has flagged cases where QR codes kick off payment and identity theft schemes.

Phishing isn’t just happening over email anymore. It shows up in everyday chats on WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Telegram, and many of these messages don’t include links, making them even tougher to identify. They use urgency, emotion, or AI-generated text that sounds surprisingly convincing.

The FTC reports that social media scams drove $1.9 billion in reported losses in 20243, making it one of the top channels for fraud and identity theft.

Scammers are also changing their approach. 26% of suspicious social messages contain no link at all. Instead, scammers start the conversation with a vague “Hey…” or a friendly prompt meant to lower your guard. Scam Detector flags these risky messages in real time, helping you spot the scam before it escalates.

McAfee’s Scam Detector, with instant QR code scam checks and smarter social safeguards, will be included at no extra cost in all McAfee plans.

What’s new in Scam Detector

To help people stay safer, McAfee’s upgraded Scam Detector now includes: