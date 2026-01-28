Pondurance RansomSnare blocks file encryption and data exfiltration

Pondurance launched RansomSnare, a new module for its MDR service that halts ransomware attacks at the moment the malicious process attempts to encrypt files and prevents threat actors from exfiltrating sensitive data.

RansomSnare is a next-generation ransomware prevention capability that works by immediately suspending a malicious process the moment it attempts to encrypt its first file—long before traditional tools would detect or react to the attack. Unlike signature-based or behaviorally trained controls, RansomSnare requires no updates, no baselines, and no prior knowledge of a ransomware variant to stop it.

By preventing both file encryption and data exfiltration at their earliest stages, RansomSnare gives security teams critical time to investigate and contain threats while eliminating the operational and regulatory harms typically associated with ransomware incidents.

“Ransomware is evolving faster than many organizations can keep up,” said Doug Howard, CEO of Pondurance. “While EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) agents can provide visibility and detection in some cases, they often rely on signatures, heuristics, or behavioral baselines that ransomware variants are increasingly designed to evade. With RansomSnare, we are adding a defensive capability that stops the ransomware process in its tracks before it encrypts files and before data is siphoned off the network. This enhances our MDR offering by closing a critical gap that standalone EDR solutions can miss—and doing so in a way that is lightweight, reliable, and effective for mid-market customers.”

Ransomware trends

Ransomware continues to be one of the most pervasive and damaging cyber threats facing organizations worldwide. According to recent industry research:

Over 50% of mid-sized organizations have experienced a ransomware attack in the past 12–18 months.

The average cost of recovery, including downtime, remediation, and lost productivity, can exceed $1 million.

Nearly 75% of ransomware incidents involve data exfiltration before encryption, increasing regulatory and breach notification risk.

These trends pose added challenges for mid-market organizations in healthcare, financial services, education, and other regulated sectors that handle sensitive data such as PHI and PII but often operate with limited security budgets, staff, and tooling.

Why an EDR alone isn’t enough

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions are valuable tools for detecting suspicious activity, providing forensic visibility, and alerting security teams to potential threats. However:

Many EDR detections occur after malicious activity has already begun.

EDR tools often rely on signature updates or machine learning models to recognize known patterns.

High false-positive rates can overwhelm teams with limited security staffing.

RansomSnare complements EDR by stopping ransomware processes before damage occurs, without relying on signatures, baselines, or updates, and by blocking both encryption and data exfiltration.

RansomSnare module capabilities

Immediate termination of ransomware activity at the first sign of encryption.

Dual protection against encryption and data exfiltration.

No reliance on signatures or behavioral baselines.

Lightweight footprint with minimal performance impact.

Centralized visibility and alerting with optional SIEM integration.

Protection during recovery to help prevent reinfection after rollback.

Pricing and availability

The RansomSnare Module is available immediately for a modest annual licensing fee. It will also be included at no additional cost to all new Pondurance customers purchasing any MDR package as part of a limited-time launch promotion.