WhatsApp rolls out new security feature to protect users from sophisticated attacks

To add an extra layer of protection to its end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new privacy and security feature called Strict Account Settings. It is designed to help users protect their accounts from sophisticated cyberattacks.

“We think you should be able to have a private conversation online, just like you would in-person. We will always defend that right to privacy for everyone, starting with default end-to-end encryption,” company said in a blog post.

How Strict account settings keep your account secure

WhatsApp Strict Account Settings are optional, but enabling them reduces the risk of cyberattacks by limiting certain features. Your account becomes more private, with additional restrictions on conversations with people outside your contacts.

Attachments and media from unknown contacts are blocked, link previews are disabled, and calls from unknown numbers are silenced. Your profile information and online presence are visible only to people you trust. Group interactions are also more controlled, ensuring that only approved or known contacts can add you to new groups.

Strict Account Settings can only be turned on or off from your primary device by going to Settings > Privacy > Advanced.