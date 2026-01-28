Yubico extends hardware passkey deployment options

Yubico announced a significant expansion of YubiKey as a Service, introducing new capabilities that make modern organizations more agile and cyber resilient.

With new Self-Service Ordering of YubiKeys enabled through a more streamlined Customer Portal, organizations can deliver phishing-resistance company-wide. Designed to enable the rollout and management of YubiKeys at a global scale, these enhancements enable organizations to move towards passwordless authentication with hardware passkeys.

“As the cyber threat landscape continues evolving with AI-driven attacks, organizations need to get phishing-resistant passkeys into employees’ hands quickly and without IT friction,” said Albert Biketi, chief product and technology officer, Yubico.

“By expanding YubiKey as a Service with our new Self-Service Ordering capability and Customer Portal interface, we’re providing our customers the option to let end users securely self-service order YubiKeys on-demand – eliminating friction of deploying YubiKeys at scale with flexibility and cost efficiency. This shift reduces the logistical burden on IT departments and ensures that employees, contractors, and partners receive enterprise-grade security in YubiKeys exactly when and where they need them,” added Biketi.

Self-Service Ordering

The new Self-Service Ordering capability empowers employees and partners to self-service their own YubiKey needs. IT administrators can now send email invitations to individuals or groups, allowing users to choose their preferred form factor and enter their own shipping details through a custom-branded web page. The tool offers several new advantages for customers including:

Choice and autonomy: Users can select YubiKey models that fit their devices, with direct shipping to home or office locations across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Users can select YubiKey models that fit their devices, with direct shipping to home or office locations across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Reduced operational overhead: Shifting address collection and order capture to end users helps speed adoption and reduce the support load on internal help desks.

Shifting address collection and order capture to end users helps speed adoption and reduce the support load on internal help desks. Customized experience: Organizations can customize the self-service ordering portal and invitation emails to match their brand identity, helping users recognize and trust the request.

Customer Portal

vailable automatically with YubiKey as a Service, the new Customer Portal, formerly the YubiEnterprise Console, offers a unified, streamlined workspace that enables IT teams to manage their YubiKey deployment and gain visibility into deployment status, inventory and user activation.

Key administrative benefits of the Customer Portal include:

Unified inventory management: A new inventory overview shows all purchased licenses and keys, separating total inventory from items that are ready to ship.

A new inventory overview shows all purchased licenses and keys, separating total inventory from items that are ready to ship. Streamlined operations: Administrators can manage users, assign roles, and track shipment requests through a simplified Deliver section, supporting hands-off rollouts and reducing IT workload.

Administrators can manage users, assign roles, and track shipment requests through a simplified Deliver section, supporting hands-off rollouts and reducing IT workload. Enhanced visibility: Dedicated sections for purchases, delivery, and self-service ordering replace legacy views, providing a unified view of global YubiKey management.

Available exclusively through YubiKey as a Service, these new features allow organizations to achieve phishing-resistance with hardware security keys and fast-track to an elevated security posture and a future-proofed security investment.