Tosi Platform delivers unified connectivity, visibility, and security for OT at scale

Tosi customers worldwide gain access to the Tosi Platform, which unifies connectivity, visibility, and security across operational technology environments in every industry, regardless of size or complexity. At the heart of the platform is Tosi Control, a cloud-based console that enables OT and security teams to connect remote sites, monitor critical assets, and manage access, all in real time and without requiring extensive IT resources.

“For years, customers have known us as the company that pioneered secure remote access for OT,” said Sakari Suhonen, CEO of Tosi USA.

“Tosi has evolved into a purpose-built OT platform that delivers visibility, security, and control from a single console. With Tosi Control, organizations can see their entire fleet, know when something goes offline, and manage access across hundreds of sites, without the complexity of traditional enterprise solutions. Tosi Insight adds network traffic analytics and anomaly detection, and we’re bringing comprehensive asset management to market later this year. That’s what we mean by secure OT that scales,” Suhonen continued.

The Tosi Platform combines OT-ready hardware and software designed to work together, enabling rapid deployment and operational readiness in minutes rather than months. Tosi Control is included with every subscription.

Select customers had the opportunity to test the platform in advance and share feedback on its performance. One early adopter is David Greatrex, Director of Technology for Site Delivery at TAIT, the leader in delivering world class audience-centric experiences.

“As a world leader in entertainment automation, we need reliable, secure, remote connectivity in entertainment venues from theaters to theme parks to cruise ships, and for world tours that assemble and disassemble the network at every stop,” said David Greatrex. “The real-time visibility into network and device status all in one place in Tosi Control for our over 200 gateways enables us to proactively address issues before the client sees them to ensure that the show goes on.”

Tosi Control is designed to evolve with the needs of each organization. Customers can start with core visibility and fleet management, then expand to capabilities like Tosi Insight for network traffic analytics or comprehensive asset management as their needs grow.