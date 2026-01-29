Virtue AI AgentSuite enables enterprises to test and secure AI agents

Virtue AI announced AgentSuite, a multi-layer security and compliance platform for enterprise AI agents.

Organizations worldwide are deploying agents that modify databases, trigger payments, and access systems containing sensitive information. AgentSuite is the AI-native platform built specifically for this new reality, enabling enterprises to test and secure AI agents as complete systems, enforce security policies for agents and tool calls, and prevent insecure or out-of-policy actions in real time.

According to IBM, 79% of enterprises are already deploying AI agents, yet 97% lack proper security controls. This security gap has become critical as AI agents move beyond simple chatbots to autonomous systems across dozens of tools simultaneously. Traditional security tools, built for predictable applications and fixed execution paths, were never designed to secure this level of autonomy.

With AgentSuite, organizations can deploy autonomous agents with confidence. It offers enterprises a single, integrated platform to test agents, validate MCP servers and tools, enforce agent actions in real time, and enable agent access control on tools and data sources.

“The question isn’t whether to adopt agents; that’s already happening,” said Bo Li, CEO of Virtue AI. “The question is whether you have visibility and control over what those agents can actually do. AgentSuite was built to answer that question before a security incident forces you to shut everything down.”

Introducing AgentSuite: A unified security and compliance platform for agentic systems

AgentSuite brings together end-to-end red-team testing, MCP security validation, runtime guardrails, and governance in one integrated stack so enterprises can deploy autonomous agents without stitching together fragmented controls.

AgentSuite covers the full agent lifecycle: continuous red-teaming, MCP server and tool validation, runtime alerts for insecure or out-of-policy actions, and visibility, access control, and audit trails as agent usage scales.

AgentSuite addresses three critical challenges enterprises face when deploying autonomous agents.

Continuous red-team testing

VirtueRed for Agents enables comprehensive red teaming of agent behavior in realistic environments, using 100+ proprietary agent-specific attack strategies across 30+ high-fidelity sandbox environments.

MCPGuard scans agent infrastructure and tool vulnerabilities, including CWEs in MCP code and prompt injections in tool descriptions.

Runtime action guardrail

ActionGuard enforces a real-time guardrail for agent action trajectories, alerting users of insecure and policy-violated actions (and also allowing customers to bring their own policies).

The Unified Agent Gateway provides a single enforcement point between agents and all tools, ensuring consistent security across the entire agent stack.

Visibility and compliance

Comprehensive observability tracks all agent conversations, actions, and tool calls, while role-based access control and centralized audit logging enable enterprises to demonstrate compliance and investigate incidents.

Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to deploy autonomous agents with confidence while meeting regulatory requirements and reducing operational risk.