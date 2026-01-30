Microsoft sets new timeline for Sentinel transition to Defender portal

Microsoft has updated the timeline for transitioning the Microsoft Sentinel experience from the Azure portal to the Microsoft Defender portal from July 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027. The updated schedule extends access by nearly nine months.

Microsoft said the updated timeline reflects feedback from customers and partners requesting additional time to transition.

“To reduce friction and support customers of all sizes, we are extending the sunset date for managing Microsoft Sentinel in the Azure portal to March 31, 2027. This additional time ensures customers can transition confidently while taking advantage of new capabilities that are becoming available in the Defender portal,” Alex Klausner, Product Marketing at Microsoft, explained.

The company recommends early planning to support customer preparation for the transition to the Microsoft Defender portal.