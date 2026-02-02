Malwarebytes in ChatGPT delivers AI-powered protection against scams

Malwarebytes announced Malwarebytes in ChatGPT, a new way for individuals and small businesses to get fast, trusted security assistance directly within ChatGPT. Users can ask Malwarebytes to check whether something is a scam or spam, tapping into the company’s deep cybersecurity expertise and decades of threat intelligence.

This initiative represents a step toward building user confidence in AI by pairing Malwarebytes’ expert threat intelligence with ChatGPT’s functionality.

Scams aren’t a fringe issue – they’ve become a global crisis, draining $442 billion from consumers over the past year, according to GASA’s Global State of Scams 2025 report, a statistic that has increased more than 600% over the past four years.

Considering the World Economic Forum estimates only 0.05% of cybercrimes are prosecuted; the challenge and operationalization of scams will persist. Malwarebytes is committed to tackling this complex problem through innovative new technology like this integration with ChatGPT, with its AI-powered scam detector, Scam Guard, through investigative research, industry collaboration, and human help and support.

“Cybersecurity shouldn’t be confusing or out of reach,” said Marcin Kleczynski,CEO, Malwarebytes. “By bringing Malwarebytes’ threat expertise directly into ChatGPT, we’re meeting people where they already are and giving them instant, reliable guidance to make safer choices online. The only way we can disrupt the nearly half-a-trillion-dollar scam industry is by being innovative and attacking the problem from every angle.”

What you can do with Malwarebytes in ChatGPT