ConnectSecure introduces Linux patching capability to simplify cross-distro updates

ConnectSecure announced the launch of a new cross-platform Linux operating system patching capability. The update eliminates the complexity of managing fragmented Linux environments by delivering a single, unified interface for deploying critical security updates across the four most widely used Linux distributions: Red Hat, Ubuntu, Debian, and CentOS.

The new capability helps MSPs and security teams automate the identification and deployment of kernel and OS patches without requiring distribution-specific tools. As a result, organizations can reduce manual maintenance efforts by up to 80% while maintaining continuous protection against newly disclosed vulnerabilities across their Linux fleets.

“Our mission has always been to simplify the lives of system and security administrators who are often forced to juggle multiple tools just to keep their environments secure,” said Peter Bellini, CEO, ConnectSecure. “With this release, we’re delivering cross-platform vulnerability management across different operating systems from one single tool.”

In addition, ConnectSecure is introducing a built-in local patch repository capability. With this feature, a probe agent can act as a centralized patch repository by downloading scheduled updates once and securely distributing them to other systems on the network.

This approach delivers several operational benefits, including: