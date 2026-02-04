SECNAP CloudJacket MXDR integrates SOC, SIEM, and NDR

SECNAP Network Security announced the launch of CloudJacket MXDR, a next-generation managed extended detection and response solution. Built on the company’s patented CloudJacket platform, CloudJacket MXDR enhances SECNAP’s security portfolio by extending its existing capabilities, including advanced network detection and response (NDR).

CloudJacket MXDR is designed from the ground up to empower managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT teams by incorporating advanced elements into a unified single pane of glass complete with multi-tenant capabilities.

CloudJacket MXDR represents an evolution in SECNAP’s cybersecurity offerings, integrating human-led, AI-assisted security operations center (SOC) functions, behavioral and heuristic threat detection, response capabilities from its existing MDR solutions, NDR for network visibility and protection, and integrated SIEM for centralized logging, correlation, and analysis of security events across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments.

The new platform introduces a centralized portal for streamlined management and incorporates identity threat detection and response (ITDR) features to address emerging risks in user authentication and access control. This unified approach enables real-time monitoring, proactive threat hunting, and incident resolution across hybrid environments, all while supporting multi-tenant architectures that allow MSPs to manage multiple clients from a single interface.

Every alert is evaluated by expert analysts in US-based 24/7 SOC. Company’s agentic AI serves to empower and accelerate these skilled professionals, providing deeper context, faster correlation, and intelligent recommendations, yet human judgment remains the final gatekeeper. Only verified, legitimate threats are escalated to customers, reducing alert fatigue and delivering actionable intelligence that teams can trust. This expert-driven model allows organizations to focus on core operations with confidence, knowing their defenses are backed by real expertise, not just algorithms.

Key features of CloudJacket MXDR include:

Unified single pane of glass: Centralized dashboard offering complete customer data visibility, integrated detection/response tools, real-time SOC insight, and interactive two-way collaboration – powering effective threat investigations, rapid response updates, guided remediation, enhanced trust, streamlined operations, and superior efficiency.

Multi-tenant capabilities: Scalable design tailored for MSPs, enabling secure, segregated management of diverse client environments, including a unified view across all organizations for streamlined oversight.

Identity threat detection and response (ITDR): Advanced identity protection to detect and mitigate threats like credential compromise, unauthorized access, and insider risks.

Integrated SIEM functionality: Powerful event correlation and analytics that aggregate data from multiple sources for deeper insights, faster threat identification, and compliance reporting-outpacing traditional SIEM tools with seamless integration into the MXDR ecosystem.

AI-augmented human expertise: Combines SECNAP's US-based 24/7 SOC with intelligent automation for high-fidelity alerts and adaptive defenses, escalating only confirmed threats to deliver a superior, low-noise experience that sets us apart in the MDR space.

Advanced response and containment actions: Expert-guided and automated response capabilities, including rapid host isolation to prevent lateral movement, remote file deletion for malware removal, process and process tree termination to halt active threats, session revocation and account lockout for identity protection, and expertly guided manual remediation when advanced threats require human intervention.

Compliance and affordability: Supports regulatory adherence with SOC2 Type II certification, delivering Fortune 100-level protection at accessible pricing.

“By unifying our proven technologies into a single, multi-tenant platform with tightly integrated portal, ITDR, and SIEM capabilities, backed by our elite SOC that filters out noise and escalates only real threats. We’re empowering MSPs and IT teams to focus on business growth rather than constant vigilance,” said Scott Masciarelli, CTO at SECNAP Network Security.