OpenAI Frontier organizes AI agents under one system

OpenAI introduced Frontier, a platform designed to organize AI agents that perform business tasks within internal systems and workflows.

The platform connects data from multiple internal systems including customer relationship management tools, ticketing platforms, and data warehouses. This integration creates a shared knowledge layer that allows AI agents to understand business processes and decision points across departments.

“We’ve learned that teams don’t just need better tools that solve pieces of the puzzle. They needed help getting agents into production with an end-to-end approach to build, deploy, and manage agents,” the company said.

The system also enables AI agents to perform tasks through access to workplace tools such as file handling, code execution, and data analysis. The agents can build memory from previous interactions, which allows them to refine performance over time through ongoing evaluation and feedback.

Frontier includes identity management and permission controls that allow organizations to set operational boundaries for each AI agent.

The platform is built to operate across local infrastructure, enterprise cloud systems, and OpenAI-hosted environments. Organizations can connect existing business software and internal data sources without replacing current infrastructure. AI coworkers can operate through interfaces including ChatGPT, workflows with Atlas, and existing business applications.

Several companies including HP, Intuit, Oracle, State Farm, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Uber are among early adopters. Additional enterprises such as BBVA, Cisco, and T-Mobile have tested the platform through pilot programs focused on complex operational tasks.

“Our partnership with OpenAI continues to expand, helping enterprises unlock what’s possible with data and AI. With OpenAI Frontier, we have a strong platform to continue to introduce innovative AI use cases that work across the business,” said Greg Pavlik, EVP at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.