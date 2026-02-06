Kasada Account Intelligence combats manual fraud and abuse

Kasada released Account Intelligence, a new product designed to detect account-level fraud and abuse. The goal is to prevent repeat abuse before it creates financial loss and unnecessary friction for customers.

Enterprises are facing account and business-logic abuse that existing bot and fraud tools were never built to detect. In a single session, this human-driven activity often looks legitimate. Risk only becomes clear later, after damage has already occurred.

“Teams already know what this kind of fraud and abuse looks like,” said Sam Crowther, CEO of Kasada. “What they’ve been missing is a way to see it early.”

Closing the gap in early fraud detection

Account Intelligence was developed in response to customer demand. Teams already using Kasada asked for a way to extend protection to address manual fraud and abuse.

Early customers are using Account Intelligence for high-impact use cases, such as:

Account takeover and credential abuse

Guest checkout abuse

Promo abuse and loyalty fraud

Refund and return abuse

Reseller and multi-account fraud

Coordinated fraud across multiple identities

How Account Intelligence works

Most fraud solutions are focused on the payment layer and rely on behavioral signals that can be spoofed or replayed. Account Intelligence takes a different approach.

“We’re using high-fidelity device telemetry that’s hard to fake, and tying it to account behavior over time,” Crowther added. “That’s how we catch abuse when it happens.”

The product provides real-time insight into account risk and links activity across devices and sessions. This reduces fraud losses and improves the customer experience.

Kasada observes activity from 170 million people every day across its customer base. This scale helps establish baseline behavior and makes repeat abuse easier to recognize when fraudsters reappear across accounts.

Account Intelligence is the next layer in Kasada’s evolution into a broader fraud prevention platform. By combining automation defense with account continuity, Kasada enables brands to stop fraud and abuse earlier before it surfaces downstream.

Kasada Account Intelligence is now generally available.