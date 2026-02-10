Armis Centrix brings unified, AI-driven application security to the SDLC

Armis has announced Armis Centrix for Application Security, which unifies application security across an organization’s software development lifecycle. The technology helps security teams secure code as a next-generation attack vector to fortify organizations’ defenses and protect against cyber threats.

“To effectively manage risk, it’s essential to get to the root cause of the problem and weed it out,” said Nadir Izrael, CTO of Armis. “Code-based vulnerabilities are being embedded into organizational infrastructure, and AI-generated code is exacerbating the problem, containing exponentially more vulnerabilities when compared to code written by human developers. As enterprises embrace AI-assisted coding and drive continuous development pipelines, they need a smarter, more dynamic, and unified approach to securing software at scale.”

Application security landscape is overloaded with fragmented, static point solutions, each solving a piece of the puzzle but creating noise, inefficiencies, and blind spots. Armis CentrixTM for Application Security is an AI-powered solution for detection, contextualization, and remediation.

The solution is infrastructure-aware, understanding the full CI/CD pipeline along with production side mitigating controls, helping to simplify, prioritize and enhance security teams’ ability to secure their entire software supply chain.

“With AI-assisted coding, developers can ship faster, but they can also introduce security vulnerabilities just as fast. As a result, security teams are under pressure to respond at the same speed and scale,” said Katie Norton, Research Manager, DevSecOps and Software Supply Chain Security at IDC. “The AI-native scanning, platform-level context, and independent validation Armis CentrixTM delivers could benefit security teams trying to keep up with this new era of development.”

The technology scans every part of an organization’s application, including code, dependencies, container images, and configuration files, covering an unlimited number of languages and their variants. It detects known and hard-to-find variants that template-based tools often miss and problematic code before it can cause a negative impact.

Armis CentrixTM for Application Security reduces false alarms by 70% and accelerates mean time to resolution (MTTR), automating remediation by sending issues directly to the correct developer with clear instructions to help teams expedite fixes.

“Armis is delivering smarter detection, faster fixes, reduced cost, and higher trust between security and development teams,” said Dana Gilboa, Chief Product Officer of Armis. “Other solutions on the market cannot compete; Armis’ AI graduates from the pattern matching capabilities offered by other solutions providers and is highly accurate, catching all of the vulnerability variants across an unlimited number of languages, not just a few. This solution is the enterprise foundation for secure-by-default software delivery at scale.”

Built for enterprise scalability, Armis CentrixTM for Application Security offers easy onboarding and end-to-end coverage from source code to production. It seamlessly integrates into existing development and security stacks to eliminate friction between security and development teams, resulting in improved productivity and reduced risk.