Backslash Security raises $19 million to address AI coding security risks

Backslash Security announced a $19 million Series A funding round led by KOMPAS VC, with participation from Maniv, Artofin Venture Capital, and existing investors StageOne Ventures and First Rays Capital.

The round, which follows Backslash’s $8 million seed funding, tracks the rapid grassroots shift from AI-assisted coding to autonomous AI agents that software development teams use to generate, modify, and deploy code, reshaping the entire software developer ecosystem and introducing a new attack surface that Backslash is built to address.

Backslash also announced that seasoned cybersecurity leader and investor Ron Zoran, formerly Chief Revenue Officer at CyberArk, will join the company’s board of directors as an independent member.

Organizations are ceding direct control over how software is created and changed as IDE integrations, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and LLMs are embedded in development workflows.

AppSec and AI point solutions lack the context and speed to track how AI-generated code is produced, how agents modify it, how lineage and intent are preserved, and how it ultimately flows into production. As a result, security teams are left blind to a growing attack surface as AI-driven development innovation and adoption accelerate. A recent Gartner report states that, “by 2028, 40% of new enterprise production software will be created with vibe coding techniques and tools.”

Protecting AI-assisted development

Backslash delivers an end-to-end security platform built for AI-native development environments. It safeguards the entire lifecycle of AI-assisted software creation, focusing on business processes rather than single tools. The platform secures the full AI development stack, including IDEs, AI agents, MCPs, prompting workflows, generated code, and governance controls.

The Backslash Security platform combines multiple security techniques into a single platform, granting organizations visibility into their AI development stack while also granting the ability to apply guardrails across all tools to provide real-time monitoring and protection to detect and respond to malicious behaviors.

The new funding will be used to expand Backslash’s R&D talent and operations, deepening the Backslash platform’s capabilities, and to scale its go-to-market presence in the United States and Europe to support growing demand from enterprise security teams.

“We’ve passed the point of no return on how enterprise software is being developed and managed. Organizations are no longer sitting on the fence – they are propelled by both boardroom pressures to adopt AI for greater efficiency and speed, and by developers who see the massive benefits of using AI coding,” said Shahar Man, CEO, Backslash Security.

“But security cannot and should not be left behind. By providing quick, broad visibility and deep protection capabilities for the entire stack, we enable our customers to gain confidence in the inevitable journey towards vibe coding, and do so without putting their infrastructure and applications at risk. We are thrilled to partner with KOMPAS VC, Maniv, and Artofin for the next phase of Backslash’s journey as we rise to address this growing need,” Man concluded.