BloodHound Scentry helps organizations reduce identity risk and close attack paths

SpecterOps has announced BloodHound Scentry, a new service designed to help customers accelerate their APM practice and reduce identity risk. BloodHound Scentry combines the power of BloodHound Enterprise with SpecterOps tradecraft experts and practitioners to provide customers with tailored guidance for attack path remediation, advanced analysis for emerging threats, and privilege zone design to protect critical assets.

The 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that around 80% of breaches involve compromised identity credentials, highlighting that many incidents begin with valid logins rather than novel malware or zero‑day exploits. Reflecting this shift, a 2025 SpecterOps survey of cybersecurity decision-makers found that 59% of organizations are actively researching or have already implemented an identity‑based attack path management solution.

“The risks associated with identity security continue to grow with each new provider and technology adopted, creating unseen critical risk that can only be resolved through identity APM efforts,” said Robby Winchester, Chief Services Officer at SpecterOps.

With BloodHound Scentry, organizations with little or no identity Attack Path Management can build and scale their practice from Level 0 (nonexistent) to Level 3 (well-defined) maturity or higher in as little as six months, strengthening security posture and reducing risk.

Attack path remediation: Every environment has unique requirements, constraints, and tech debt. Scentry experts assess your environment, identify priority actions and high‑value targets, and deliver tailored remediation guidance specific to your identity model.

Every environment has unique requirements, constraints, and tech debt. Scentry experts assess your environment, identify priority actions and high‑value targets, and deliver tailored remediation guidance specific to your identity model. Expert analysis: Scentry experts provide monthly analysis of attack paths and trends, share clear findings and recommended actions, and investigate emerging threats where your environment or industry faces elevated risk.

Scentry experts provide monthly analysis of attack paths and trends, share clear findings and recommended actions, and investigate emerging threats where your environment or industry faces elevated risk. Privilege zone design: BloodHound Enterprise lets you create privilege zones around your most critical assets. Scentry experts identify and prioritize those assets, configure effective privilege zones, and track ongoing governance and certification.

BloodHound Enterprise lets you create privilege zones around your most critical assets. Scentry experts identify and prioritize those assets, configure effective privilege zones, and track ongoing governance and certification. BloodHound OpenGraph support: BloodHound OpenGraph expands attack path coverage across any platform, repository, or application. Scentry experts help you design and build OpenGraph extensions that meet your coverage needs, including custom applications.

BloodHound OpenGraph expands attack path coverage across any platform, repository, or application. Scentry experts help you design and build OpenGraph extensions that meet your coverage needs, including custom applications. Customized reporting: Scentry tracks the progress of your identity APM practice with tailored reporting, including hygiene reports and quarterly executive packages that connect attack path remediation to broader operational and business outcomes.

“Building a successful identity APM practice requires a team of experts who understand how identity attacks unfold, how to prioritize remediations, can quickly react to emerging threats, track the right metrics for success, and more,” said Winchester. “For companies wanting a shortcut to gain identity APM expertise and resources, BloodHound Scentry can accelerate an identity APM program to better identify and protect an organization’s most critical assets.”