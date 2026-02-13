Proofpoint acquires Acuvity to secure AI and agent-driven workflows

Proofpoint has acquired Acuvity, strengthening its platform with AI-native visibility, governance, and runtime protection for AI and agent-driven workflows.

As generative AI reshapes how work gets done, organisations are deploying AI copilots, autonomous agents, and model-connected applications across every function, from software development and customer support to finance and legal.

While these technologies unlock unprecedented productivity and innovation, they also introduce new classes of risk, including shadow AI, sensitive data exposure, intellectual property loss, regulatory violations, and emerging AI-specific attacks such as prompt injection and model manipulation.

Securing AI in the agentic workspace

With this acquisition, Proofpoint expands its human and agent-centric security platform to deliver comprehensive visibility, governance, and control across the agentic workspace, where humans and AI agents collaborate to execute business-critical workflows. Acuvity’s AI-native security capabilities enable enterprises to confidently adopt generative AI while ensuring that innovation does not come at the expense of security, compliance, or trust.

“AI agents are becoming active participants in the enterprise, accessing data, executing tasks and making decisions alongside people. Securing this new model of work requires understanding human intent, agentic behaviour and risk in real time,” said Ryan Kalember, Chief Strategy Officer, Proofpoint.

“Together, Proofpoint and Acuvity enable organisations to confidently adopt AI tools and agents with the governance, visibility and control required to manage risk. By securing humans, defending data and governing AI through a unified platform, Proofpoint is uniquely positioned to protect the agentic workspace end to end—something no other cybersecurity company delivers today,” Kalember continued.

Acuvity brings new control points and detection models purpose-built for the AI era. Its platform delivers comprehensive visibility and enforcement across the full range of AI usage in the enterprise, from endpoints and web browsers to emerging AI infrastructure such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers and locally installed AI tools like OpenClaw and Ollama.

Combined with AI-powered detection models that understand context and intent, Acuvity enables organisations to govern and secure how users and systems interact with external AI services, while also protecting custom AI models and applications developed or deployed within the enterprise.

With Acuvity’s AI security capabilities, Proofpoint becomes the first unified platform to comprehensively secure every dimension of the agentic workspace. The acquisition further strengthens Proofpoint’s leadership with CISOs and CIOs by delivering an integrated portfolio spanning:

Collaboration Security to protect people from human-centric threats

Data Security and Governance to defend sensitive information wherever it lives, making it available only to the people and AI that should use it

AI Security to govern enterprise AI usage and protect AI models and applications

“AI is fundamentally reshaping how work gets done and enterprises are overwhelmed by the pace of AI adoption and the complexity of securing it,” said Satyam Sinha, CEO, Acuvity. “In an AI-accelerated world, intelligence is no longer confined to applications or infrastructure; it lives in interactions, decisions and autonomous agents acting on our behalf. Securing that future requires a new approach — one that governs how AI thinks, acts and learns in real time.”