Passwork 7.4 enhances enterprise security with centralized User vault restrictions

Passwork has released version 7.4, introducing restrictive settings for User vaults along with enhancements to improve security and user experience. The update enables administrators to enforce stricter controls over password sharing and distribution, reducing data breach risks and supporting compliance with strong security policies.

Key features of Passwork 7.4

Restrictive settings for User Vaults: Administrators can centrally enable or restrict the following actions for all User vaults:

Adding users and groups

Sending passwords

Creating password links

Creating password shortcuts

Restrictions are automatically applied to all existing and new User vaults, ensuring compliance across the organization.

Enhanced security benefits:

Lower breach risk: Prevents accidental or intentional data leaks by blocking link creation and password sending from User vaults.

Prevents accidental or intentional data leaks by blocking link creation and password sending from User vaults. Centralized policy management: Enables administrators to enforce security policies at the platform level.

Enables administrators to enforce security policies at the platform level. Stronger control over data distribution: Eliminates unmonitored password sharing through personal vaults, addressing critical security challenges for organizations.

Improved user experience:

Smooth transition when switching appearance for a seamless interface experience.

Visual indicators for mandatory email confirmation to streamline notification delivery.

Dynamic list loading for the user filter in the Security dashboard.

Additional fixes and enhancements:

Resolved email confirmation issues tied to unsaved master passwords.

Improved inbox password display and search functionality.

Fixed XML import issues for KeePass files containing numeric folder names.

Minor UI and localization improvements.

Addressing enterprise security challenges

With the new restrictive settings, Passwork 7.4 addresses key security concerns faced by enterprises:

Prohibiting password sharing from personal vaults: Employees can store passwords in personal vaults but cannot share them directly, ensuring all sharing occurs through controlled Company vaults.

Employees can store passwords in personal vaults but cannot share them directly, ensuring all sharing occurs through controlled Company vaults. Preventing link creation for external contractors: Temporary password links can only be created from Company vaults, where expiration times and access rights are managed by administrators.

Temporary password links can only be created from Company vaults, where expiration times and access rights are managed by administrators. Eliminating corporate password duplication: Restrictions prevent employees from copying passwords to personal vaults or creating shortcuts, ensuring credentials remain centralized and up-to-date in Company vaults.

“With Passwork 7.4, we are addressing critical security gaps that enterprises face in password management,” said Alex Muntyan, CEO of Passwork. “These updates reflect our commitment to providing organizations with the tools they need to maintain complete control over their sensitive data while simplifying compliance and enhancing operational efficiency.”