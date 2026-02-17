Booz Allen to acquire Defy Security, expanding global cyber reach

Booz Allen Hamilton has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Defy Security as a wholly owned subsidiary. The acquisition will expand delivery of end-to-end, tech-enabled cybersecurity solutions for U.S. and international enterprises across financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, technology, energy, retail, and other sectors.

Defy Security’s customer base, sales expertise, and vendor relationships will complement Booz Allen’s industry knowledge and tradecraft across commercial and federal markets. The combination will expand its ability to deliver cyber products and services, including the AI-powered malware analysis product Vellox Reverser, while maintaining security, compliance, and oversight standards.

The acquisition will also support Booz Allen’s growing business in the United Kingdom and European Union, providing a broader international customer base with access to advanced cyber services.

“This acquisition helps us deliver resilient cybersecurity services and technologies for leading enterprises like never before,” said Andrew Turner, EVP and head of Booz Allen’s global commercial business. “Together Booz Allen and Defy Security will unlock new market opportunities, accelerate innovation, and help our customers protect their most critical assets in an increasingly fast-paced threat environment.”

“We founded Defy Security to reimagine the way commercial enterprises buy and scale cyber technology,” said Justin Domachowski, CEO of Defy. “Combining Booz Allen’s deep technical qualifications and global reach with our leading cyber solutions and talent opens incredible opportunities to support global customers in new ways. We could not be more excited about the road ahead.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of Booz Allen’s fiscal year 2027 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Booz Allen retained AGC Partners as exclusive financial M&A advisor, PwC as accounting and tax advisor, King & Spalding as legal advisor, and Oliver Wyman for strategic industry advisory services. Defy Security retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as exclusive financial advisor and Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP as legal advisor. Defy Security is backed by Sverica Capital, a technology-focused private equity firm that partners with management teams to scale lower middle-market companies into industry leaders.