Malwarebytes brings Scam Guard to desktop with real-time scam protection

Malwarebytes has expanded the availability of its scam detection tool Scam Guard to desktop for both Windows and Mac. The free scam protection tool provides real-time feedback on scams, threats and malware alongside digital safety recommendations.

Scams have become a global crisis, draining $442 billion from consumers over the past year, according to GASA’s Global State of Scams 2025 report. Even though more than half of adults encounter scams daily, two-thirds of people can’t tell a scam apart from a real thing. Whether users come across a suspicious message on social media, a phishing attempt in their email, a questionable text message or a call from a hometown number, Scam Guard provides immediate, expert advice to keep them secure.

“Scams today are nearly impossible for people to spot with the naked eye,” said Michael Sherwood, VP of Product, Malwarebytes. “Criminals are leveraging AI tools to create impeccable impersonations of well-known brands, deepfake audio or video of trusted companions and taking advantage of cracks in our technology foundations to trick people into losing billions of dollars. We must fight back, through innovative products, through policy and regulation, and through community. No one is too smart to fall prey today.”

Released last June for mobile users, it’s already having an impact. In 15% of interactions, Malwarebytes Scam Guard prevented users from losing $1,000+ or incurring severe personal risk by flagging the high-risk scenarios.

Key features: