Qodo unveils AI-driven governance system for code quality control

Qodo has unveiled an intelligent Rules System for AI governance that replaces static, manually maintained rule files with a governance layer that automatically generates rules from real code patterns and past review decisions, continuously maintains rule health, enforces them in every code review, and measures their real-world impact.

As AI accelerates software development, governance has become a growing risk for the modern enterprise. Coding standards exist as hard-to-enforce instructions and siloed rule files that degrade over time. Current AI tools depend on manually written rules or prompts, treating coding standards as suggestions rather than enforceable policy. This fragmentation undermines code integrity, prevents meaningful measurement of quality outcomes, and limits leadership’s ability to maintain governance at scale.

Qodo’s Rules System establishes a unified source of truth for organizational coding standards. Acting as a living governance layer, the Rules System continuously learns from code patterns and review decisions, evolving as codebases change. The system automates the entire lifecycle of a coding rule, discovering new rules from actual behavior, maintaining rule health by detecting conflicts and duplicates, and programmatically enforcing those rules in code review workflows. All rules are centrally managed through a single portal, with analytics that track adoption, violations, and improvement trends across the entire development toolchain.

“Engineering standards shouldn’t be scattered across docs, linters, and engineer’s heads,” said Itamar Friedman, CEO of Qodo. “AI is producing more code than ever, which means organizations need their standards to be just as intelligent as their AI coding tools. Qodo’s Rules System enables organizations to define standards based on real behavior, maintain them automatically, and prove their impact with real analytics. This is how you scale code quality in the age of AI.”

Qodo Rules delivers a complete lifecycle for rule management. Key capabilities include:

Automatic rule discovery: The Rules Discovery Agent generates standards from codebases and PR feedback, eliminating tedious manual authoring.

The Rules Discovery Agent generates standards from codebases and PR feedback, eliminating tedious manual authoring. Intelligent maintenance: The Rules Expert Agent continuously identifies conflicts, duplicates, and outdated standards to prevent rule decay.

The Rules Expert Agent continuously identifies conflicts, duplicates, and outdated standards to prevent rule decay. Scalable enforcement: Rules are enforced automatically during PR code review with recommended fixes provided.

Rules are enforced automatically during PR code review with recommended fixes provided. Real-world analytics: Track adoption rates, violation trends, and improvement metrics to prove standards are working.

“Maintaining consistent standards is critical for our engineering teams,” said Ofer Morag Brin, Hibob. “Qodo’s Rules System didn’t just surface the standards we had scattered across different places; it operationalized them. The system continuously reinforces how our teams actually review and write code, and we are seeing stronger consistency, faster onboarding, and measurable improvements in review quality across teams.”