Compliance Scorecard v10 delivers context-driven AI for explainable compliance decisions

Compliance Scorecard announced the release of v10, introducing governed, audit-ready AI designed to support defensible compliance decision-making for managed service providers (MSPs).

Compliance Scorecard v10 applies AI only within a structured system of validated context and controls. The platform is built on a simple premise: AI can only be trusted in compliance if the required context already exists. As a result, v10 treats AI as a governed system of decision support, not a conversational interface.

The release addresses growing expectations from regulators, cyber insurers, and enterprise clients that AI-assisted compliance workflows remain explainable, auditable, and accountable in real operating environments.

“Most AI tools don’t understand GRC,” said Tim Golden, CEO of Compliance Scorecard. “They don’t know which controls apply to healthcare versus defense, or which MSP tools actually support requirements like CMMC. We rebuilt the platform around defensible compliance decision making so AI can reason within the realities MSPs actually operate in.”

At its core, v10 applies AI using real operational context including tools, configurations, policies, and control relationships rather than assumptions or black-box logic. The result is AI-assisted compliance that MSPs can inspect, customize, and defend over time.

That context is powered by Compliance Scorecard’s long-standing core platform and MSP-driven workflows, developed years before AI functionality was introduced. This includes the publicly accessible Vendor Tool, which catalogs more than 1,200 tools across nearly 800 vendors, with over 200,000 normalized mappings aligned to 100+ regulatory and security frameworks. These validated mappings form the foundation that allows AI outputs to remain grounded in real evidence.

“As AI use accelerates across IT and security operations, stakeholders expect compliance decisions to be defensible in real environments,” Golden added. “We designed an AI system that reasons about governance based on validated context delivering accountability, transparency, and trust.”

Compliance Scorecard v10 was built with internal AI governance controls from the start and supports a Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) model. MSPs can integrate AI providers such as OpenAI, Microsoft Azure, Anthropic, or Google without locking into a single model or surrendering control over data. AI is optional, not required, allowing providers to adopt AI-assisted workflows at their own pace while maintaining full platform functionality.