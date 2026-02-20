Security Compass brings policy-driven security and compliance to agentic AI development

Security Compass released SD Elements for Agentic AI Workflow, enabling organizations to stay in control of security and compliance as AI becomes part of software development.

AI agents introduce an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate the velocity of software development, but concerns about security and compliance are holding back adoption in regulated industries. Emerging laws like EU Cyber Resilience Act increase the burden of security on software manufacturers. Using the SD Elements Agentic AI workflow, you can seamlessly incorporate expert-vetted, relevant security, compliance, and corporate policy requirements into the agentic development process and automatically validate their implementation. You get evidence they’re being followed, whether code comes from a developer or an AI agent.

Key features:

Deterministic, policy-driven security: Security and compliance requirements are defined up front, not improvised by an AI, so every action is tied to your standards.

Security and compliance requirements are defined up front, not improvised by an AI, so every action is tied to your standards. No guesswork, just proof: Whether fully human, agentic, or somewhere in between, developers follow the same playbook. Every control is validated as code is produced, and you get audit-ready evidence, not just “AI did its best.”

Whether fully human, agentic, or somewhere in between, developers follow the same playbook. Every control is validated as code is produced, and you get audit-ready evidence, not just “AI did its best.” Requirements through to testing: SD Elements is the first platform to generate prescriptive security & compliance requirements and ensure they are tested automatically, providing end-to-end assurance.

SD Elements is the first platform to generate prescriptive security & compliance requirements and ensure they are tested automatically, providing end-to-end assurance. Traceability: Key actions are tracked so you always know what was done, why, and by whom, whether that’s a person or an AI agent. You’re always audit-ready.

Key actions are tracked so you always know what was done, why, and by whom, whether that’s a person or an AI agent. You’re always audit-ready. Fits developer workflows: Requirements and guidance show up right in the tools developers and agents already use, like IDEs and AI coding assistants, without extra portals or process overhead.

“AI is changing how software gets built, but too many teams are letting the agent decide what ‘secure’ means. That’s a real risk. With SD Elements, you’re always in control—AI agents have to follow the rules you define, and you get the proof you need for audits and compliance. It’s a way to move fast with AI without letting security become a bottleneck or guessing game,” said Rohit Sethi, CEO of Security Compass.